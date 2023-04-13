Get Daily Email
Home / All Things Geek / Sony & TOEI Present: KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC

Sony & TOEI Present: KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC

Based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. Exclusively In Movie Theaters May 12th, 2023!

by Leave a Comment

 

 

 

Based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time!

Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection.

If he’s to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac.

Here is a look at the trailer:

Directed by:
Tomek Baginski

 

Screenplay by:
Josh Campbell
Matt Stuecken
Kiel Murray

 

Based on original stories and characters from
The Manga “Saint Seiya” by:
Masami Kurumada

 

Produced by:
Yoshi Ikezawa
Joseph Chou
Tim Kwok

Executive Producers:
Kozo Morishita
Katsuhiro Takagi
Jeffrey Chan
Rick Nathanson

 

Cast:
Mackenyu
Famke Janssen
Madison Iseman
Diego Tinoco
Mark Dacascos
Nick Stahl
and Sean Bean

Art credit – Sony / TOEI

