Sony & TOEI Present: KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC

Based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time!

Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection.

If he’s to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac.

Here is a look at the trailer:

Directed by:

Tomek Baginski

Screenplay by:

Josh Campbell

Matt Stuecken

Kiel Murray

Based on original stories and characters from

The Manga “Saint Seiya” by:

Masami Kurumada

Produced by:

Yoshi Ikezawa

Joseph Chou

Tim Kwok

Executive Producers:

Kozo Morishita

Katsuhiro Takagi

Jeffrey Chan

Rick Nathanson

Cast:

Mackenyu

Famke Janssen

Madison Iseman

Diego Tinoco

Mark Dacascos

Nick Stahl

and Sean Bean

Art credit – Sony / TOEI