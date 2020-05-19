Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / The Beloved Story Comes to Life in ‘Emma’ Out Now on Blu-Ray

The Beloved Story Comes to Life in ‘Emma’ Out Now on Blu-Ray

Fans of this book will not want to miss on out the newest telling of this tale

‘The Timeless Tale ‘Emma’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I have read a few of Jane Austen’s books. Pride and Prejudice I read in high school, and have seen a few interesting takes on this tale over the years. Emma was a book I read as a college student. When I heard the most recent iteration of this story was coming out on Blu-Ray, I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Emma here:

Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending is re-imagined in this delicious new film adaptation. Handsome, clever and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless “queen bee” without rivals in her sleepy little English town. In this glittering satire of social class, Emma must navigate her way through the challenges of growing up, misguided matches and romantic missteps to realize the love that has been there all along.

I overall enjoyed this movie. Bill Nighy was very good in it, and clearly had a great time working on this film. Sometimes the story dragged on, but not all that often. The ending was wonderful, and did a splendid job bringing this story to a close. There are some nice deleted scenes and a really funny gag reel. Fans of this book will want to check this movie out.

Emma is available now on Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

