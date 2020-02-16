Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Beverly Tries to Help Adam Find Love in ‘Preventa Mode’

Beverly Tries to Help Adam Find Love in ‘Preventa Mode’

She wants to do all she can to make sure he has a date for an upcoming school event

by Leave a Comment

preventa mode, the goldbergs, tv show, comedy, season 7, review, abc

Adam asks his mom for help in ‘Preventa Mode’

It is that time of year again, where love is in the air. On The Goldbergs there is a school event coming up, and Adam and Dana decide to ask his mom for help. She has a plan to help them out in ‘Preventa Mode’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is my thoughts on it.

preventa mode, the goldbergs, tv show, comedy, season 7, review, abc

(c) ABC

You can read the premise for ‘Preventa Mode’ here:

When Erica and Barry receive the same grade in class, Erica knows something’s up and finds out something very interesting about her brother. Meanwhile, Beverly gets involved to help Adam win his crush as a date for the upcoming Cupid Couples’ Skate at William Penn Academy.

preventa mode, the goldbergs, tv show, comedy, season 7, review, abc

(c) ABC

Adam decides to ask him mom for help in ‘Preventa Mode’. Dana and him both want to go with someone to an upcoming school event, but they can’t do it alone. Adam isn’t that fond of her plan, but Dana is fully on board with it. Meanwhile Barry’s Valentine’s Day plans go out the window when Erica shows up and ruins everything. Yet as this episode comes to a close they apologize to each other, and things work out great for Adam and Dana too. To learn more about The Goldbergs click on this website.

preventa mode, the goldbergs, tv show, comedy, season 7, review, abc

(c) ABC

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8/7 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

