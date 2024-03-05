‘Migration’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘Migration’ is out now on Blu-Ray

When I was a kid, I loved watching animated movies. No two were alike and they took me on some exciting adventures. In my adult years I still really enjoy watching these types of films. When I heard about Migration, I hoped it would be a good movie. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is what I thought of it.

A hilariously funny, feathered family vacation like no other! Fans can join the Mallard family, as they embark on a journey south for the winter to Jamaica via New York City, only for their well-laid plans to go awry, leading to new friends and unknown horizons.

Overall this was a pretty good movie. We see this family go on a wild adventure and face some serious dangers along the way. Yet we also see them have a lot of fun together and they learn a lesson or two as this journey moves forward. Once this film comes to a close, things for this family will never be the same. ‘Meet The Cast’ has the crew talking a bit about the voice actors and how much fun they had working with them. ‘Taking Flight’ revealed the process of bringing this story to life and a few of the challenges the crew faced. ‘Microphone Madness’ showed the cast trying to record some of their wackier lines.

Migration is out now on 4k Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.