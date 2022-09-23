Get Daily Email
Rutherford Makes a Shocking Discovery in ‘Reflections’

Something happens to Rutherford that makes him worry someone is trying to take over his body

by Leave a Comment

Last time on Star Trek: Lower Decks, a great room assignment was becoming available. A lottery was happening to see what crew members might get it. When this group of friends heard of someone cheating, they decided to try and beat them to it. What followed was a crazy adventure below the ship that had them facing all kinds of dangers. Yet as this episode came to a close they made a decision that they all ended up regretting. Now Rutherford fears someone is trying to take over their body in ‘Reflections’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Reflections’ here:

Mariner and Boimler work the Starfleet recruitment booth at an alien job fair, Rutherford challenges himself.

Boimler and Mariner are given a simple assignment at the start of this episode. Boimler is looking forward to it, while Mariner plans on not taking it seriously. When an officer threatens to send her somewhere she changes her tune real fast. Meanwhile we see Rutherford wake up from a bad dream covered in sweat for some reason. He asks Tendi for help and this causes a big change in his personality. It looks like someone might be trying to take over his body but this ends up not being the case at all. As this episode comes to a close Rutherford makes a shocking discovery about his past.

Star Trek: Lower Decks ‘Reflections’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

