We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / A&E / Sutton Gets Some Pretty Shocking News in ‘Lost’

Sutton Gets Some Pretty Shocking News in ‘Lost’

Once she hears it, at first she isn't sure how to react but it does take her by surprise

Sutton gets some awful news in ‘Lost’

Last time on The Bold Type, a snowstorm hit the city. Jane didn’t like an article one of her writers sent in, and decided to have a talk with them about it. When they sent in a new draft, she hated it more than the first one. Sutton meanwhile was stressing about finding some way to balance all the things that were happening in her life. As this episode came to a close, Jane found a way to work things out with her writer. Now Sutton gets some bad news in ‘Lost’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought about it.

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Lost’ here:

Sutton grapples with her complex reaction towards the massive changes in her life. At Kat’s urging, Jane starts dating again. Kat plans her next move as she faces financial insecurity, and turns to Alex for help.

(c) Freeform

Kat is getting ready to move out of her apartment in ‘Lost’. She is freaking out about it a bit, luckily her friends are there to help her through it. Richard and Sutton are having a great day, until Sutton gets some shocking news. Kat pushes Jane to date again, and at first it seemed like things were going great. But after the night took a surprise turn, Jane realized it might be too soon for her to start doing that. She writes an article about something she is going through, which she hopes will help her find people to help her get through it. As this episode comes to a close, Sutton calls her friends over to help her get through the tough time she is going through. To learn more about The Bold Type click on this website.

(c) Freeform

The Bold Type ‘Lost’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

