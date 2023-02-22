The Batch Stumbles Upon a Mining Operation in ‘The Retrieval’

This team stumble upon a mining operation in ‘The Retrieval’

Last time on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the team took on a risky mission on a hostile world. Cid had purchased a mine here, and it was up to this team to scope it out. At first things were going good, until a cave in happened. Omega and Tech got separated from the rest of the team, and they needed to find a way out of this place. As this mission neared its end Omega and Tech had a good chat and together found a way out of this cave. Now the team stumbles upon a mining operation in ‘The Retrieval’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Star Wars The Bad Batch season 2 here:

Months have passed since the events on Kamino and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

This team could be doing better at the start of this episode. They are trying to fix a broken down speeder, and Crusher is bored and hungry. Omega decides to she can pick up the signal of their bot, and this tells them where their ship is. They stumble upon a huge mining operation that is more than it seems. Someone there agrees to help them, and while this mission moves along a bit secret gets out. As this episode comes to a close things at this mining operation will never be the same.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch ‘The Retrieval’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.