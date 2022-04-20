4 Ways Small Businesses Can Recover From the Pandemic

—

Small businesses have suffered great losses over the past months. The pandemic impacted people’s livelihoods, health, and businesses—small businesses were the hardest hit.

Due to the pandemic, many companies closed down and where possible, employees worked remotely. An estimated 72% of the global workforce is currently working remotely.

While the Covid-19 virus is, for the most part, contained in most countries, small businesses are yet to make a complete recovery. If your small business was affected, here are actionable ways you can forge a way forward.

1. Avoid Panicking

In the early stages of the pandemic, people expressed fear, shock, and confusion. It was normal since no one knew what monster we were dealing with. Now, most people understand exactly what they are dealing with. So, for your business’s sake, avoid panicking.

Of course, immediate recovery won’t happen for most businesses. So, take things easy and don’t worry about the losses you made. Nearly 41.3% of businesses temporarily closed down because of the pandemic, and 1.8% permanently shut down. You’re not alone. Develop a plan to get your small business back on its feet and focus on the future.

2. Seek Government Support

Some governments helped small businesses survive the pandemic . Check with your local government office and ask for financial support to cover your losses. Carvana, a popular used car dealership , says it survived the pandemic by getting financial support. Talk to your bank, landlord, or lender about suspending payments for a while as you get back on your feet.

You’d be surprised to know many institutions and individuals are willing to help, but unless you ask them, you’ll never know. Take time to investigate if your local government is supporting small businesses.

3. Seek Local Resources

Sometimes, local business organizations and the local Chamber of Commerce could help you find out the resources that are available for small businesses—from community groups and the local council. Many community groups were formed during the pandemic to specifically help small businesses survive.

A case in point is the Project Trust . The Brooklyn-based trust was set up to help grow local businesses and keep local business communities updated on the latest developments during the pandemic.

4. Rebuild Your Small Business Slowly

Remember, your business isn’t the only one that was hit by the pandemic. Your competitors are also in a similar situation, probably worse. With over 462 million active global Covid cases, the virus is still wreaking havoc across the world.

So, take time to rebuild your business. Don’t expect to resume normal business operations in a few weeks’ time. Your workforce has probably been working remotely from home, so adjusting to a new work environment might take time as well.

Rather than sending them back to the office right away, you can work with them to come up with a schedule that works for both of you. They can work remotely part of the week before going back to the office full time. Discuss how you’ll rebuild the company together and brace it for future events.

