A Leader’s Role in Enhancing Workplace Productivity

“Productivity is never an accident. It is always the result of a commitment to excellence, intelligent planning, and focused effort.” – Paul J. Meyer

High productivity in an organization is a sign of healthy work culture. If the employees are happy, motivated, and supported, they will perform their tasks at a higher rate. Further, it will also increase profitability, improve customer service, and help in fostering better business relationships. Unfortunately, finding those organizations that focus on work environments are hardly found. However, one organization is thriving by improving productivity through a better working environment, i.e., Priority Life Insurance Group. Its visionary and founder, Nick Ayala, believes that professionals can unlock their true potential if provided with a harmonious working environment. Creating this culture takes work, and Ayala himself admits it’s been a learning experience. “We are all human, we make mistakes, we make bad decisions at times, but as a CEO, I have to keep learning and pushing through. Creating an incredible culture and protecting that culture is my utmost priority,” states Ayala.

True Leaders Drive Teams Towards Success

An organization depends on leadership to guide them through unprecedented times. Experts suggest that even the boldest strategies “die on the vine” without realizing their true potential due to a lack of proper leadership. Using his vast experience, Ayala has learned how a team works. He emphasizes that leaders shouldn’t swell their ego and critique their team’s performance with that in mind.

“Sometimes, things may not go your way, but the effort should be there every single night.” – Michael Jordan

Goal-setting will bring out the best in professionals, even individually. It allows them to learn something new and steers them from irrelevant pursuits. On a business forefront, common goals give employees a blueprint regarding the future direction of the business. If business leaders set up goals as a team, they will see the value of their work, which will motivate them to take ownership of the organization.

Business Leaders are Mentors

Most leaders often forget that they are also mentors of their people. They look up to them in the face of adversaries and expect them to mentor them during pressure hours. Ayala believes there’s no bad time to get a mentor because they can help in any career stage. It doesn’t matter if someone is at the initial stage of their business or has a few years under their belts; a mentor can always help. Having someone who inspires you in business and life is an essential element for achieving success, according to Ayala.

Mentors are an essential element for the success of any business. With their experience and expertise, they can help business leaders navigate typical challenges that they usually face. They can also provide constructive criticism if the need arises.

Mentors also support their students’ learning and help them make their own decisions. A mentor’s general rule of thumb is to give answers and provide opportunities to become a problem-solver. For example, Ayala’s approach is to help business owners make crucial business decisions. Furthermore, they can help counter previous mistakes and expand knowledge in different fields.

Communication Drives Success

Business relationships are essential to help business owners achieve success. Experts suggest that having an extensive professional network can be fruitful. As a mentor and CEO, Ayala strongly believes in fostering a good professional relationship to empower working environments. He explains that a good working environment offers an outlet for raw potential.

Furthermore, it’s also necessary to note that communication is key to thriving in tough organizational infrastructures. A study reveals that an overwhelming majority believes that effective communication is essential for success. Employers who invest time and energy into delivering clear lines of communication can quickly gain trust from their employees, resulting in better productivity.

Ayala also rates communication as an integral part of his business acumen. This has been an ongoing learned skill he continually develops. His leadership experience suggested that written and oral communication gets lost in translation when corresponding to text messages and emails. Leaders must ensure that their subordinates transfer the message across their peers to retain a person’s attention.

Leadership is an art that benefits the team and enables them to forward their knowledge to others. Nick Ayala is a great example of a leader who leads from the front but helps his subordinates to carry the torch for themselves and their own families.

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Nabi Bux.