Don’t Just Market, Instead Sell Using These Proven Tips

Did you know that there is a clear distinction between a marketing call and a sales call? While a marketing call is often the first step towards getting the word out about the existence of a business, a sales call is what determines whether or not the target audience buys from you.

But while it is fairly easy marketing a business, it takes an expert to make a sale, that is, convince someone to make a purchase. And this is the major problem facing most business owners today. Many invest lots of money in marketing efforts – offline and online – with the sole aim of selling more, but at the end of the day, they get little to no return on their investment.

But what many of them fail to grasp is that while marketing is, indeed, needed to get people to know about your product, you need a sales pitch to compel action.

It is in this light that we’ve now compiled a few “salesy” tips to help transform your business game.

Make your offerings unique

You’ve probably read it somewhere before that in order to beat your competition; you will have to make your products or services different from theirs. Well, the statement still holds in this case. In order to ensure that your marketing efforts don’t just go down as a “talk show,” you need to introduce a bit of salesy pitch into the conversation. And it is while you’re doing this pitch to your prospects that you should make them see the uniqueness in your products or services.

It doesn’t matter how closely related your offers are to those of your competition; there is always something unique about every product. Take a look at Pepsi and CocaCola, although the two brands offer colas, there’s a clear distinction in their tastes, and it is this distinction that sets them apart in their mouths of consumers, and the reason why CocaCola lovers will never make the switch to Pepsi regardless of how compelling the latter’s marketing efforts are, and vice versa.

Offer more

Adding a few incentives to your offerings can be a nice move in your bid to sell more. While every random business in your niche will always talk about the values their products provide, only a few – if any at all – cares to go above and beyond for customers. And this is an open window for you to leverage.

While advertising on social media or other media outlets, you should tell consumers indirectly the extra values they stand to enjoy when they purchase your products. This could be in the form of free delivery, getting extra when they buy a certain number, getting price discounts, a chance to partake in a contest, and other exciting offers.

Use referrals creatively

Even if you haven’t been using referral (word-of-mouth) marketing up until now, there is no way you wouldn’t have heard about the series of benefits that come with it. But like every other marketing strategies, referrals don’t always guarantee sales.

However, in order to make it a surefire sales strategy, you can up your referral game by adopting some of the very best referral strategies of the year, many of which can be learned here.

Remember, even though referral marketing can bring a high degree of sales, you need to do it right to guarantee success. And the link above is exactly what you need to do that.

Instigate urgency

Scarcity encourages potential customers to make a quick decision about buying. Items that are popular, limited, or retired are often the most sought after. Anytime you think of a way to do this, mention it to the customer or write it directly onto your sales page.

For instance, your sales page might say, “Limited! Only 2 pairs of shoes left in stock.”

You might hint to a customer, “This video game has been super popular lately. I had 6 people asked me about it yesterday, and I’ve heard it’s very good.”

Explain why customers should buy the item today

Customers often feel unsure and come up with reasons to avoid making a purchase. Read your product and benefit descriptions again, then think of reasons why you would pass on a purchase. If you can explain why these objections aren’t meaningful, you can convince a reluctant customer to make a purchase.

Money, time, and a desire to discuss the decision with a partner are a few objections you can overcome. Utilize the time you have to make the benefits sound more appealing in order to overcome all 3 of these objections.

You only get one shot online. Refine your description by focusing on the benefits. For offline sales, respond to the objections directly.

For example, if a person says, “I need to think about it,” you can explain more benefits about buying the product as well as the return policy.

