We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Ethics & Values / The Opposite of Progressivism? Pessimism

The Opposite of Progressivism? Pessimism

Polls show broad support for progressive ideas. So why aren’t more progressives voting for them?

by Leave a Comment


By Jim Hightower

There’s a short-circuit in the political convictions of some progressive-minded voters these days.

While big majorities are making clear that they need and want bold, transformative changes in today’s rigged system, many of them are not voting that way in this year’s Democratic presidential primary elections.

After 30 years of being knocked down and held down, nearly a majority of Americans now say our corporate-controlled economy needs “a complete overhaul” — yet “Go-Slow-Joe” Biden, who supports only small, incremental tinkering with the corporate system, is getting many of their votes.

Why? One factor is the constant drumbeat by the mass media and the Democratic Party establishment that the progressive agenda is too radical, too hot… too democratic!

They claim that while you might want strong progressive change, most do not, so Trump will win if you vote your true beliefs. This is just establishment fear mongering, pitting you against neighbors who may actually agree with you. But it spreads a crisis of confidence in one’s own convictions.

A second big factor is the subliminal pall of political pessimism that 30-plus-years of elitism, inequality, and unfairness has cast over our democracy.

There’s a widespread sense, especially among young people, that transformative political change can’t happen. After all, folks constantly see big money, corporate lobbyists, right-wing Republicans, and weak-kneed Democrats combine to stiff the people’s will.

Whoever people vote for, the great challenge for the long-term progressive movement is not to convince a majority of people that our ideas are right for them. They already agree with that.

Rather, the need is to defeat the debilitating force of cynicism by educating, organizing, and mobilizing around the myriad of everyday examples of grassroots people battling — and winning.

Previously published on otherwords.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

 

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com

About Other Words

OtherWords is a free editorial service published by the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank.

Each week, we publish a handful of publication-ready op-eds and columns, plus an original cartoon, and distribute them to readers, editors, and publishers through our website and newsletter. These pieces are re-published by hundreds of small and medium-sized newspapers in the United States, as well as by dozens of news sites. All told, our work reaches millions of readers each year in the heartland communities often overlooked by traditional national media.

We cover politics, policy, and social issues from a progressive perspective, but we’re strictly non-partisan. Our writers include regular columnists Jill Richardson and Jim Hightower, issue experts from the Institute for Policy Studies and a dozen or so partner non-profits, and ordinary folks from all over with opinions to share.

OtherWords is edited by IPS editorial manager Peter Certo and distributed with help from the IPS communications team. Caleb Crowder is our outreach and editorial assistant.

