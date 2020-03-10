Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Ethics & Values / Why We Need Feel Good Stories

Why We Need Feel Good Stories

Even the Bliss Mistress gets the blues.

by Leave a Comment

Back in 2008, I met a man who dubbed me Bliss Mistress. Short term lovers, lifelong friends, we connected initially via a dating website. He lived in the San Fran area at the time and I am here near Philly. A long-distance relationship commenced and we met six months after our initial email contact. Although we were soul friends (the Gaelic term is anam cara), we realized we were not meant to be life partners. I came there twice, he was here for several months and I still smile when I remember our time together and the deep imprint he made on my heart. When I wrote my first book, I named it The Bliss Mistress Guide To Transforming the Ordinary Into The Extraordinary. We remain in touch since then. He told me that if I was going to use that appellation, “You’d damn sure better be living it.”

I do, most of the time, choosing my bliss in personal interactions, hobbies, activities, career path, perspective on life. Despite that intention, even the Bliss Mistress gets the blues. This is one of those times. I have had a series of distressing physical symptoms in the past month that include nausea, abdominal pain, (some related to kidney stones), cardiac arrhythmia, exhaustion (beyond fatigue) and a strong desire to remain under the covers until it all passes. I have had three hospital visits in that period as well. Still waiting on two additional tests to get more definitive answers.

Complicating that is my visceral reaction to world events that began in 2016. Try as I might, I have not been able to maintain a sunny outlook for very long. As I mentioned in the previous paragraph, in this case too, I ‘have a strong desire to remain under the covers until it all passes.’ In other words, wake me up when the world becomes sane again. As a journalist, I write a lot about my view on the impact of decisions emanating from the White House on the people around me, as well as the woman in the mirror. It is therapeutic and is an attempt to change people’s minds who are otherwise inclined to align with this administration.

What keeps me sane and vertical are the good news stories that also proliferate. Some of my favorites are these.

A man remarried his wife who has Alzheimer’s and forgot that they were already wed. Validation therapy, rather than reality therapy wins the day and love overcomes everything.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A little girl began a friendship when she reached out to a grieving man whose wife had just died and said, “Hi, old person.” He passed recently, but not before time with the child and her family that made the last four years of his life far richer than it would otherwise have been. We never know the difference we make in each others’ lives.

A group of motorcyclists called BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse) escorts kids who have been abused, to court and stand guard at their homes in case a perpetrator returns. “The idea behind the group is that even kids know that nobody messes with bikers. Their reputation as fearless and protective translates to children who have been made to feel powerless and scared.”

Members of the Sikh community have been performing acts of kindness throughout the world, including providing food, water, and other forms of assistance in times of crisis.

Each of these stories reinforces my belief in the goodness of people despite the evil that is done.

Feel free to share your feel-good stories.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Stock photo ID:822800864

About Edie Weinstein

Edie Weinstein, MSW, LSW is a colorfully creative journalist, inspiring transformational speaker, licensed social worker, interfaith minister, editor, radio host, BLISS coach, event producer, certified Laughter Yoga Leader, Cosmic Concierge, the author of The Bliss Mistress Guide To Transforming The Ordinary Into The Extraordinary and co-author of Embraced By the Divine: The Emerging Woman’s Gateway to Power, Passion and Purpose. She has also contributed to several anthologies and personal growth books. Edie has interviewed such notables as Ram Dass, Wayne Dyer, Debbie Ford, don Miguel Ruiz, don Miguel Ruiz, Jr. Marianne Williamson, Louise Hay, Grover Washington, Jr. Noah Levine, Shirley MacLaine, Dennis Weaver, Ben and Jerry and His Holiness the Dalai Lama. She calls herself an Opti-mystic who sees the world through the eyes of possibility. Edie writes for The Huffington Post, Psych Central, Beliefnet, Elephant Journal, The Good Men Project, Expanded Family, Meaningful Mom, Happenings Media, as well as a growing number of other venues. Edie is the founder of Hug Mobsters Armed With Love, which offers FREE HUGS events on a planned and spontaneous basis. www.opti-mystical.com

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.