11 Fun Stocking Stuffer Gifts for Teen Boys Under $30

Christmas is just around the corner, and if you are looking for stocking stuffers gifts for your teen boy, nephew, or grandson – it can be hard to know what to get. That’s why we put together a list of fun and inexpensive gift ideas that will surely make your teenage boy happy this Christmas!

1. LED Bike Lights

LED lights are all the rage with teen boys currently! These LED bike wheel lights come in a pack of two. They are absolutely something your teen boy will love! The lights come in various colors, and having them on your teen’s bike will help them be safer when they are out riding.

2. Magnetic Dart Board

Magnetic dartboards are unique because they can be placed on any magnetic surface, such as a refrigerator or a metal filing cabinet. This dartboard comes with six darts that stick to the dartboard. Since the tips are flat, the darts are safer for kids and adults – ensuring hours of fun during Christmas break!

3. Swiss Army Knife

This swiss army knife is the perfect size to fit in a stocking, and it comes with seven different features, including an LED light! Teen boys will love this gift because they can use it during camping trips or even just for everyday tasks at home.

4. Leather Wallet

You can never go wrong with buying a teen something practical that they’ll use. A functional accessory like a leather wallet makes for a great gift because they last for years to come.

5. Mini Portable Speaker

Teen boys love music so much, so this is a great gift idea for them too! This mini portable speaker isn’t just small- it’s also super high quality. It has a rechargeable lithium battery, which means they can take their music wherever they go without being tethered to an outlet!

6. Neck & Shoulder Massager

This neck and shoulder massager is perfect for any teen who spends long hours studying or playing video games! It’s a great stocking stuffer because it won’t cost you too much, but your teen will love how relaxing this massager is.

7. Retro Travel Alarm Clock

This retro travel alarm clock is an awesome gift for teens – and perfect as a stocking stuffer idea. With its sleek design and easy-to-use features, we’re sure your teen will love this gift!

8. Skull Cups

If you’re struggling with what kind of gift to get your teenager, why not get them a cool skull glass? This will not only help keep your teen hydrated, but it is also unique. These come in a pack of 4, so it’s perfect for when your teen has friends over.

9. Glow in the Dark Paint Set

These glow in the dark paint sets are super fun for teens to wear during sporting events at night or just for fun. They are also great for EDM concerts! Best of all, they are non-toxic.

10. Mug Warmer

If your teen loves drinking coffee or tea, a mug warmer is a great stocking stuffer! They can keep their mug on it while playing games or watching YouTube, and it will keep their mug at the perfect temperature for when they need to take a sip. This warmer comes in various colors, so you are sure to find one that he’ll like!

11. Portable Charger

Teen boys are constantly on their phones! This portable phone charger can be carried anywhere, and it will ensure that your teen’s phone doesn’t die when he is away from home. It’s also super small, making it easy to fit in his pocket (and stocking)!

Stuff Those Stockings!

There are many different types of stocking stuffers for teen boys. All these items can be found on Amazon, and they range in price from $10-$30. If your son loves music, then a mini portable speaker is perfect – or if he’s more outdoorsy, then bike lights may be just what he needs this Christmas morning. Regardless of which items you choose from this list, we’re sure that any of these stocking stuffers will bring you teen joy when they open up their stockings on Christmas Day!

