9 Things Every Potential Chartreux Owner Should Know

The Chartreux is a rare breed of cat developed in France in the 1950s from crossings of two similar breeds, the chinchilla Persian and the black silver Persian. This medium-sized feline has a long, slender body with short hair found most often in solid colors like red or blue. The Chartreux comes from an interesting history that includes being bred for its fur color and patterning, so it would resemble certain types of wild cats who were popular zoo attractions at the time. What follows are nine things every potential Chartreux owner should know before bringing one home to live with them.

1. What is the history of the Chartreux breed

The Chartreux breed of cat is a medium-sized feline that was developed in France in the 1950s. It is a result of crossing two similar breeds, the chinchilla Persian and the black silver Persian. This breed is considered to be quite rare even today.

2. Why are they considered rare

The reason they’re considered rare is that there are few Chartreux cats around to mate with one another to maintain their numbers.

3. The difference between a Chartreux and other breeds

Chartreux cats are typically mistaken for other breeds of cat, but there are a few key differences that can help you to identify a Chartreux. Chartreux cats are typically larger than other breeds, and their hair is shorter and thicker. They also have a characteristic “squished-in” face and a wide-set, bushy tail. Chartreux cats are generally very friendly and social animals, and they make good pets for families with children.

4. How much do they cost to purchase

Chartreux cats can cost anywhere from $200 to $800, depending on the breeder. It is important to do your research and to make sure you are purchasing a cat from a reputable breeder, as there are many scams out there. The Chartreux is a rare breed, so it is critical to make sure you are getting a real cat and not a copy.

When purchasing a Chartreux, be sure to ask the breeder about the cat’s personality and whether it has been raised around other animals. It is also essential to find out if the cat has been neutered or spayed, as this will help to keep your Chartreux healthy and happy.

5. Where can you adopt one from

If you are not able to find a Chartreux cat from a breeder, there are a few other places where you can find one. An option is to check with your local animal shelter or rescue organization. Chartreux cats are not as common as other breeds, so there is a good chance that the shelter will have one or two available for adoption.

6. What are their common health problems

Chartreux cats experience a high rate of obesity and can easily become overweight. It is important for owners to make sure they are maintaining a consistent diet and to avoid feeding too many treats. Chartreux cats also have a small, flattened face, which can make them more at risk for chronic airway disease and bronchitis.

Additionally, Chartreux cats should be monitored closely as they age, as they are more likely to develop kidney failure than other breeds of cat. Chartreux may also need supplemental fluids throughout their lives, as they do not drink as much water as other breeds due to their bushy tails.

7. Tips for maintaining their coat, nails and teeth

There are a few things you can do to help keep your Chartreux’s coat healthy and shiny. One is to brush their hair regularly, preferably once a day. You can use a soft-bristled brush or a comb to do this. Chartreux cats also tend to shed a lot, so regular brushing will help keep the fur off your clothes and furniture.

Another way to help keep your Chartreux’s coat healthy is to give them a good diet. A diet high in protein and low in carbohydrates will help keep their fur looking its best. You should also make sure they have plenty of fresh water to drink, as this will help keep their coat hydrated.

Chartreux cats’ nails can grow quite long, even if they are not allowed outside. If your Chartreux is an indoor cat, it is important to take them to the veterinarian so that their nails can be trimmed regularly. This will ensure they stay short and healthy. It is also important for all pet owners to take their cats in at least once a year for a visit with

8. Other considerations before bringing them home to live with you (elevator etiquette)

Chartreux cats are often the victims of height discrimination. Chartreux cats don’t fit in elevators, so they have to climb up and down the stairs if they want to take a ride.

9. Pros & Cons of owning a Chartreux as a pet

Pros:

Chartreux cats are social and friendly animals, and make good pets for families with children.

They are a rare breed, so they are a unique addition to any home.

Chartreux cats are low maintenance and easy to care for.

They are intelligent and have a good sense of humor.

Cons:

Chartreux cats can be prone to obesity, so it is important to maintain a healthy diet.

They may require supplemental fluids throughout their lives.

Their nails can grow quite long, so they may need to be trimmed regularly.

