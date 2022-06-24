Can A Nutritious Plant Diet Give People A Better Memory?

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide medical advice.

Adopting plant-based nutrition may give you a better memory because whole foods may contain brain-essential nutrients. The unprocessed whole foods from plants do not contain added sugars or harmful fats and therefore reduce the rate of cognitive decline.

Nutrition research by Birkbeck University states that people who embrace a pescatarian, vegetarian, or predominantly plant-based diet are less affected by delayed recall or verbal memory loss issues.

Pinar Sengul, a lead researcher in the study, notes that “Mediterranean diets (high fruit and vegetable content) are linked with reduced risk of neurodegenerative diseases and improved performance on cognitive,”

Plant-Based Foods That May Be Good For Your Brain Health

If you have been looking for ways to improve your memory, the plant-based healthy diet you have been running away from might be all you need. Here are plant-based foods that are good for your brain.

Leafy Greens

Kale, Swiss chard, and spinach contain Vitamin K, beta carotene, and folate nutrients, which help improve thinking skills and memory. Nutrition research shows that a serving of leafy greens daily contains enough nutrients to keep your memory intact. The greens produce their maximum nutrients when served raw. Therefore, for maximum benefit, add them to your smoothies or salads.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Seeds

Plant seeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids , which are good for brain health. To get maximum value from the seeds, consume at least 6 grams of Flax, Hemp, or Chia seeds every day. You can consume your seeds of choice as toppings in any meal, add them to your salad, or blend them in your smoothies.

Soy

Soy foods are rich in isoflavones which improve cognitive function. Moreover, some soy products like soybeans supply the brain with Thiamine, whose deficiency leads to Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.

However, please stay away from processed soy found in baked foods, vegan meats, or energy bars because they contain pesticides that will do more harm and good to your brain health.

Cacao

Cacao produces cocoa beans used to produce chocolate. Cocoa contains flavonols and antioxidants that improve memory and help the brain process information faster. For maximum benefits, embrace less processed cocoa products. For instance, you will benefit more from chocolate with high amounts of cocoa and less sugar in your hot chocolate or as a snack.

Complex Carbohydrates

Complex carbs supply the body with fiber sourced from brown rice, oats, or quinoa. The fiber from a serving of oats or brown rice provides the body with more than 50% of the recommended daily fiber intake, which delays memory loss. In addition, fiber-rich meals keep you energized and full throughout the day.

Berries and Cherries

Blueberries, blackberries, and cherries are rich in flavonoids like anthocyanin , which support brain memory function. You can enjoy berries on their own as a snack, add to your smoothies, mix with your cereals for breakfast or add to your baked dessert. Whether dried or frozen, the benefits of berries remain.

Nutrition Plays an Important Role in Brain Health

Nutrition is a major contributor to brain health. There is no guarantee that a plant-based diet will help you immediately remember where you kept your misplaced remote control. But the constant supply of the brain’s essential nutrients will support your brain health in the long run. Embracing a plant-based diet will improve your brain tasks like memory, concentration and focus.

Some people complain that preparing plant-based meals is hard work because you have to prepare a lot of fruits and vegetables. However, one can also choose another method of getting a nutritious plant diet without the need to prepare as many vegetables and fruit daily. Services like The Nutrition Insider offer pre-planned meals and vitamins to provide those more health-conscious with much of what they need, with ease.

—

This content is brought to you by Alexander Manors.

Shutterstock