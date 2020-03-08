10 Little Lessons I Learned About Relationships

- Respect each other. Period.
- Own. Your. Shit. — Don’t expect your partner to take care of you emotionally.
- Be kind. Always, always be kind.
- Be present. — Nothing lasts forever.
- Keep reinventing yourself. Give your partner the space to grow as well.
- Do what you gotta do, the best way you know how.
- Share all kinds of sexual experiences with your partner.
- Reach for all different levels of intimacy with them.
- The scary stuff is good. — It’s motivation to change what’s not working.
- Remember why you chose your partner in the first place. Never, ever forget those reasons.
Thank you for listening. ❤
Previously published on Medium.com.
—
