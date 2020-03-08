10 Little Lessons I Learned About Relationships

Respect each other. Period. Own. Your. Shit. — Don’t expect your partner to take care of you emotionally. Be kind. Always, always be kind. Be present. — Nothing lasts forever. Keep reinventing yourself. Give your partner the space to grow as well. Do what you gotta do, the best way you know how. Share all kinds of sexual experiences with your partner. Reach for all different levels of intimacy with them. The scary stuff is good. — It’s motivation to change what’s not working. Remember why you chose your partner in the first place. Never, ever forget those reasons.

Thank you for listening. ❤

Photo credit: By Jon Tyson on Unsplash