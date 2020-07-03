12 Angry Men: How the Camera Pulls Us In

In this video essay, we explore how 12 Angry Men shifts between high-angle and low-angle shots to express the characters’ emotional states.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

The [High/low] camera Angles in 12 Angry Men pull the viewer into the characters emotional experience

So we feel what they feel at the [film’s] start the camera is placed high above eye level

wide-Angle Lenses Convey a healthy distance of objectivity

as

Regular citizens decide the fate of a young teen the removed camera paints them as fair and impartial

Later the camera Falls below eye level as tension Grows

Close ups on the agitated faces draw us into the mounting pressure and claustrophobia until justice is finally served

at the end a simple decent interaction restores humanity

marble and the final shot reverts to a high angle

mirroring the first majestic shots of the courthouse

Civility and compassion return we can breathe [again]

you

