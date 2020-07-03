12 Angry Men: How the Camera Pulls Us In

In this video essay, we explore how 12 Angry Men shifts between high-angle and low-angle shots to express the characters’ emotional states.
Transcript provided by Youtube:
The [High/low] camera Angles in 12 Angry Men pull the viewer into the characters emotional experience
So we feel what they feel at the [film’s] start the camera is placed high above eye level
wide-Angle Lenses Convey a healthy distance of objectivity
as
Regular citizens decide the fate of a young teen the removed camera paints them as fair and impartial
Later the camera Falls below eye level as tension Grows
Close ups on the agitated faces draw us into the mounting pressure and claustrophobia until justice is finally served
at the end a simple decent interaction restores humanity
marble and the final shot reverts to a high angle
mirroring the first majestic shots of the courthouse
Civility and compassion return we can breathe [again]
This post was previously published on Youtube.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
