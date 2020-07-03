Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / 12 Angry Men: How the Camera Pulls Us In

12 Angry Men: How the Camera Pulls Us In

Expressing the characters' emotional states.

In this video essay, we explore how 12 Angry Men shifts between high-angle and low-angle shots to express the characters’ emotional states.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:04
The [High/low] camera Angles in 12 Angry Men pull the viewer into the characters emotional experience
00:11
So we feel what they feel at the [film’s] start the camera is placed high above eye level
00:17
wide-Angle Lenses Convey a healthy distance of objectivity
00:23
as
00:25
Regular citizens decide the fate of a young teen the removed camera paints them as fair and impartial
00:32
Later the camera Falls below eye level as tension Grows
00:39
Close ups on the agitated faces draw us into the mounting pressure and claustrophobia until justice is finally served
00:52
at the end a simple decent interaction restores humanity
01:00
marble and the final shot reverts to a high angle
01:05
mirroring the first majestic shots of the courthouse
01:08
Civility and compassion return we can breathe [again]
01:23
you

This post was previously published on Youtube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

