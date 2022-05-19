3 Methods To Boost Emotional Intimacy With Your Dismissive Avoidant Partner

Do you want to dig deeper into your partner’s needs and desires to understand how to strengthen your bond?

Maybe you want to know how to communicate with your partner to get the best response.

You also want to know what you can do better to show up for your partner.

The good news is that all your desires are necessary to grow with your partner. The even better statement is that you are a great person for exploring these pieces of your relationship.

As you show up in our relationship, many of you don’t understand how your partner shows up. By that, I mean their attachment style.

Dealing with a dismissive-avoidant partner can feel frustrating. What if I told you there were a few quick and easy ways to bridge the gap between you and navigating your partner’s attachment style.

Bridge the gap of independence.

Your partner needs to have an internal feeling of independence. The need for alone time is not isolation from you or the relationship. The desire comes from comfort in recharging via alone time.

Approach this attachment style with an initial understanding of this need, and navigate a space where you are still a priority.

There are two ways to bridge this gap.

Understand the behavior is not personal to you, and show your partner you support this need.

Do not take away from your need for intentional time, and be direct about setting aside time that fulfills your desire for a time focused on the relationship.

A healthy conversation begins with voicing and understanding the needs of this attachment style. Validating their needs does not come at the cost of ignoring yours.

Try this technique; It might feel robotic initially, but a method is to have a slotted time that blocks off a specific window. Movie Tuesdays, picnic Fridays, or even Netflix Mondays are simple ideas to get your partner’s attention.

When a specific and direct time is known, your dismissive-avoidant partner will respond well to your need and recognize how they can show up.

Understand the triggers

You have something that will set you off, and so does the next person. The dismissive-avoidant has five key triggers that will result in them shutting down if ignored.

They are; volatility in relationships, unattainable expectations, personal criticisms, inability to be vulnerable, and not feeling acknowledged.

Avoid triggering your partner to shut down by using a standpoint of we and not me.

There are ways to bridge this gap.

Be consistent with your needs in a relationship. If they consistently change, your partner will not reach well.

Speak from a space of we, not you or I.

Do not have a journal of your partner’s mistakes and no list of the successes in showing up for you.

Expect what you provide.

A conversation with a dismissive-avoidant has to begin with what their actions do for the couple. If they feel attacked or as if they are the only ones doing wrong, they will shut down.

Try this technique; Write down your missed needs in your relationship. For example, “ I feel like you don’t cuddle with me.” For every need, curate it into we statements. “ I feel like we are more connected when we take the time to cuddle.”

Remove the anxiety your partner feels around their triggers. Now, you have met your need and propelled your partner to show up for us.

Explore love languages

We have heard that relationships build through understanding love languages. Our love languages often come with understanding our attachment style.

The five love languages are; acts of service, words of affirmation, quality time, gift-giving, and physical touch.

Understand that the dismissive-avoidant responds well to acts of service and quality time.

I thought dismissive avoidants wanted independence. Contrary to that thought, they respond well to the intentional quality time you set aside, as said in the first prompt.

Small acts like; enjoying hobbies together, going out of your way to relieve stress, and showing support go a long way for this attachment style.

Your partner will respond well to your love language need if it does not feel like a demand.

A great way to approach this is pretty simple, ask. We create mystery in addressing someone’s love language that can be nullified by asking what the action looks like instead of hearing the love language.

Try this technique; sit with your partner and talk about what they appreciate from you as a partner. Your interactions, the time you spend together, and the special moments that created your bond will answer the question of how to put this into action.

Approaching this is pretty easy. Just talk!

Put it into action

I get very passionate about the dismissive-avoidant attachment style because I am recovering myself.

I have seen that small changes can go a long way to gaining access to what can feel like a wall or barrier to knockdown.

The great thing about this attachment style is a strong desire to create a meaningful bond with you. It takes trust and room for healthy communication so your partner can shed the fear around vulnerability.

Meaningful notes:

Stay consistent.

Speak from us and not me or I.

Do not make a need feel personal to the DA’s shortcomings.

Create an open window for vulnerability.

Give what you want to receive.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

