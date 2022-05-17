5 Outdated Dating Rules Women Don’t Follow Anymore

When it comes to dating, women are the perfect “know-it-all,” aren’t we? Men just go with the flow. They date any random chic they spot until they find one that matches their need.

But women like to know what’s in it for us if he meets our checklist and how he makes us feel.

There is so much a woman stakes in a relationship that is why we follow a certain guideline to pick who deserves to be the “one.”

Unfortunately, some rules are no longer recommended for a sustainable and healthy relationship, and we are going to take a look at these rules.

Saying “I love you” too soon in a relationship

I was in an argument with a friend, and I was in no mood for mind games. I wanted him to clarify something he had done wrong, but instead of explaining the situation, he leaned forward, kissed me, and said, “I love you. Let’s not fight over nothing.”

I was mortified. My anger was justified, and his love declaration of love only made it worse.

Gone are the days when “I love you” used to tickle women.” Although it still does, but that’s on teenage girls.

Women like being complimented and appreciated in a relationship. Telling us you love us is adorable, but we like to see your character match your words.

Not having sex on the first date

As annoying as it sounds, I still have to endure this advice from friends. Having sex with a guy you’ve just met shows vulnerability.

Because women are easily moved by their emotions, and sex amplifies your feelings and can cloud your judgment of a person.

Therefore, I understand why this rule was created in the first place. But must every date progress to something substantial?

Sometimes, it’s good to get off from a one-night stand. So women are taking this rule of ‘no sex on the first date’ off the table.

Not meeting his parents unless he’s going to marry you

Growing up, my mum told me to only bring a man who was ready to marry me home. So when I started dating, I applied this rule to relationships.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If he isn’t showing any signs of walking down the aisle, I wouldn’t meet his parents. This rule is supposed to help the woman know which man is serious about her and who is not.

But guess what, we don’t go for just serious men these days. Something we go for what’s available. Therefore, we are crossing this rule off the list too.

Believing sex keeps the relationship together

I know some people still believe in this shit. My first boyfriend bought his way into my heart with this trick.

Sex doesn’t keep a man. If he’s sticking around, then it must be your personality combined with the sex and not just the sex alone.

A healthy relationship should be built on genuine trust. If his reason for being with you is attached to physical attraction, materialistic benefits, or sex, then be ready to be disappointed.

We know sex heightens a man’s emotions, but that only lasts for a few minutes. So no offense, guys, we ain’t buying this cheap tact anymore.

Wait for him to make the first move

Apparently, society thinks it is desperate women who chase men. If she asks you out, then she must be hungry to have a partner by her side.

Sorry, women aren’t buying this rule anymore. Feelings develop differently for men and women.

And let’s not forget some men cannot read a sign when a woman wants them. So women are taking matters into their hands now.

If we like someone, we go for it. And if they reject us, we accept it and move. We no longer fancy taking forever to have what we want.

Parting words

Some relationship advice are good, some are bad, and some are flat-out ugly. Sadly, many of these rules are based on outdated social norms and traditional gender roles.

It is one thing if you appreciate and value traditional gender roles — there is nothing wrong with that. But if you are feeling inclined to pursue someone or initiate a date or conversation, that is your right and prerogative.

Instead of allowing dating rules to derail your happiness, follow your heart and do what’s comfortable for you and your partner.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***