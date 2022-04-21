5 Subtle Signs Someone Likes You

1. They seem nervous around you.

When we like someone, we will inevitably feel anxious around them. This is because we are concerned about how they perceive us and what they think about us. We don’t want them to think of us badly; we want them to see us in a positive light. In other words, we feel pressured to present ourselves in a certain way. We don’t want to say something stupid by accident or give the wrong impression.

If someone likes you, you should be able to tell that they feel a bit nervous and self-conscious when they are with you. This will show in their body language and tone of voice. They may think twice before saying something or hesitate before moving closer. You can especially pay attention to how they usually are compared to how they are with you. If they are shy with everyone, it might just be their personality trait, but if you notice that they are more confident and seem at ease with other people when they are not with you, this may indicate that they like you. In general, you should pay attention to any difference in attitude towards yourself compared to others.

2. They lean towards you when talking.

Body language and non-verbal cues are extremely important when it comes to looking for signs of whether someone likes us. These are more telling than someone’s words. When we first develop feelings for someone, we don’t immediately tell them that we like them because we first want to be sure that they like us too. This is why we can’t just rely on someone to tell us their feelings; the chances of that happening are pretty low. We have to learn to read people instead.

We need to pay attention to people’s body language when we are with them. Are they leaning towards you? Is their body angled towards you? Do they try to touch you, even if lightly? All these show that this person may be interested in you. We wouldn’t want to move closer to someone we don’t like. You should try to pay attention to the differences in your own body language when you like someone compared to when you are not interested. Once you see how you react to different people, you can use this to analyse how other people respond to you.

3. They respond to your texts quickly and try to keep the conversation going.

When we like someone, we want to talk to them more often. We also want to hear from them more often. Therefore, we are inclined to respond back quickly when they send us a text. We also make an effort to keep the conversation going. If the other person responds to us in an enthusiastic manner, this may be a sign that they like us back.

In general, you should observe how you behave when you like someone and try to spot similar signs in other people. Just like how we respond quickly when we have feelings for someone, they will do the same thing when they have feelings. Additionally, if someone likes you, they will try to reach out to you if they don’t hear from you because we all get anxious when we don’t hear from someone and feel relief when we get a response back from them.

4. They are focused on you when you’re together.

When we like someone, they have our attention. We think about them when they are not there, and we are focused on them when they are. This initial hyperfocus will naturally go down after the honeymoon period. Still, in the beginning, it is often the most telling sign that someone has developed or is developing feelings towards you.

If you watch someone who likes you carefully, you will notice they don’t seem bored or distracted when talking to you. In fact, they seem excited and listen to you intently. You should feel like you have their attention. This is essentially how we all behave when we have feelings for someone; they become the centre of our attention.

5. They remember things about you.

When we like someone, we become interested in their life and personality. We want to know more about them. We want to learn things about them. We also remember a lot of the information that we found out about them because, in a way, we are fascinated by them. To us, they seem like the most exciting person in the world.

The same is true for someone who likes us. They will want to know things about us, and they will remember things other people wouldn’t necessarily remember. It could be small things from your favourite drink to a story you told about your childhood, but you will notice that if someone likes you, they will remember significantly more stuff about you than, for instance, your friends would.

