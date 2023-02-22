Celebrate the 30Th Anniversary of Jurassic Park With Your Own Cryogenics Canister!

To celebrate the upcoming 30th Anniversary of Jurassic Park from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Paragon FX Group has announced the newest addition to their product line, the Jurassic Park Cryogenics Canister (Cryo-Can).

Paragon FX Group, the premiere manufacturer of high-quality movie prop replicas for film and television, has replicated yet another iconic piece of film memorabilia, Nedry’s cryogenics canister or the Cryo-Can as it’s come to be known. Instantly recognizable and among the most sought after of movie prop replicas, the Cryo-Can has been on the short list of many a collector.



Now, in celebration of the blockbuster film’s 30th Anniversary, this limited-edition replica is finally available. Nedry never made it off the island with his Cryo-Can, but now Jurassic Park aficionados can!

Developed by Biosyn (corporate rival of John Hammond) the Cryo-Can was designed to aid Nedry in the surreptitious removal and transport of 10 viable dinosaur embryos from Jurassic Park. Hidden within a heavily modified shaving cream can, a self-contained cooling unit was capable of preserving the embryos for 36 hours.

A two-tiered ‘pop-up’ centrifuge rack allowed the vials to be strategically seated for storage and then pushed into the bottom coil for protective transport.

Working closely with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Paragon FX Group’s team was given access to the original hero-prop used in the film’s production.

This close-up study of the original has given Paragon FX the opportunity to replicate everything from the proper labels on the centrifuge tubes, right down to the very inventory tags that are present on the original prop as it sits in the studio archives. Identical to the original, Paragon will be. manufacturing this piece in metal. This multi-piece CNC machined replica will also feature a ‘pop-up’ centrifuge rack and of course, the entire unit can be seated within a Barbasol can.



Each machined replica will ship with 10 microcentrifuge tubes w/ labels, Barbasol canister, and studio inventory tags. Enthusiasts can learn more at https://paragonfxgroup.com/products/cryo-can

About JURASSIC PARK

Experience one of the biggest films in motion picture history with director Steven Spielberg’s ultimate thrill ride, Jurassic Park! Featuring Academy Award®-winning visual effects and groundbreaking filmmaking, this epic film is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making.

Jurassic Park takes you to an amazing theme park on a remote island where dinosaurs once again roam the Earth, and five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators.

Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough, discover the breathtaking adventure you will want to experience again and again.

About ParagonFXGroup.Com

While Paragon FX Group is a new company, their staff is comprised of established prop makers, collectors, artists and engineers who have been active in the industry for decades. Every item replicated is the result of an exhaustive study of the original.

In some cases, a given piece may be lost to history and must be rebuilt from film study, while others are reverse engineered directly from the original prop. In the end, their goal is to provide a museum quality replica of that which is seen on screen!

Website: https://paragonfxgroup.com/products/cryo-can

Photo Credit – Paragon FX Group