After Windrush

After Windrush

A letter from the British government classifying Paulette Wilson as an illegal immigrant shook her sense of identity and belonging.

By Vimeo

After Windrush from The Guardian on Vimeo.

A letter from the British government classifying Paulette Wilson as an illegal immigrant shook her sense of identity and belonging. ‘Hostile environment’ policies years in the making meant that Wilson and other victims of the Windrush scandal had their right to residency in the UK called into question. She had been detained for a week pending imminent deportation though she had done nothing wrong. It was devastating, but luckily she was released before she was deported. Here we follow Wilson as she returns to Jamaica for the first time in 50 years, trying to make sense of her place in the world and rebuild a sense of security and belonging

 

This post was previously published on Vimeo.com.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

