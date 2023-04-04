Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Ailing Seniors Deserve Dignity

Ailing Seniors Deserve Dignity

Yet towards the end of their lives, they’re left rationing their toothpaste or scrimping pennies for the vending machine.

By Jim Hightower

What’s wrong with us? Our nation’s moral compass, I mean.

I don’t like being a downer, just focusing on wrongs, but some wrongs stand out as morally abominable, such as this one.

It’s about hundreds of thousands of our low-income elders who, toward the end of life — when they’re frail and most vulnerable — find themselves cast into a part of the Medicaid system that has been deliberately structured by Congress to subject them to needless deprivations and daily indignities.

These are our loved ones with serious health problems who need long-term care in nursing homes, and two-thirds of them rely on Medicaid to cover their costs. To get this benefit, they surrender all of their income, which goes to defray their nursing home expenses.

Of course, for a decent existence beyond mere survival, we all rely on a few little things that are basic to our humanity. The government authorizes each state to set a monthly “personal needs allowance,” so elderly patients can cover their hygiene and grooming products, a book or CD, a small gift for grandchildren, a chocolate bar, etc.

Good! But then Mr. Mingy walked in.

In 1987, Congress set the minimum for this allowance at a meager $30 a month –- under $8 a week! Congress has not raised it in the 36 years since. And most states still provide only a pittance, despite inflation and monopoly price gouging on practically everything.

So, our state and national “leaders” (who freely dole out massive corporate subsidies and tax giveaways to billionaires) are leaving ill seniors with so little spending money that they must ration their toothpaste and scrimp pennies to buy a rare treat from the vending machine.

I know this is small in the global scale of human indignities, but that makes it an even bigger moral failure for our society. It would take so little to do so much for so many.

 

Previously Published on otherwords.org with Creative Commons License

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Other Words

OtherWords is a free editorial service published by the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank.

Each week, we publish a handful of publication-ready op-eds and columns, plus an original cartoon, and distribute them to readers, editors, and publishers through our website and newsletter. These pieces are re-published by hundreds of small and medium-sized newspapers in the United States, as well as by dozens of news sites. All told, our work reaches millions of readers each year in the heartland communities often overlooked by traditional national media.

We cover politics, policy, and social issues from a progressive perspective, but we’re strictly non-partisan. Our writers include regular columnists Jill Richardson and Jim Hightower, issue experts from the Institute for Policy Studies and a dozen or so partner non-profits, and ordinary folks from all over with opinions to share.

OtherWords is edited by IPS editorial manager Peter Certo and distributed with help from the IPS communications team. Caleb Crowder is our outreach and editorial assistant.

