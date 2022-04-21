Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Album Pre Order: Action Bronson “Cocodrillo Turbo” Vinyl Exclusive from Brooklyn Vegan Shop!

Album Pre Order: Action Bronson “Cocodrillo Turbo” Vinyl Exclusive from Brooklyn Vegan Shop!

New Action Bronson Exclusive!

by Leave a Comment

 

 

Action Bronson recently announced a new album, Cocodrillo Turbo, and vinyl pre-orders have now officially launched. They have an exclusive apple red vinyl pressing, limited to 500 copies available for pre-order now.

Cocodrillo Turbo is due out digitally on April 29 via Loma Vista, with the vinyl release to follow on October 7, and the album features guest appearances from Conway The Machine, Roc Marciano, Hologram, and Meyhem Lauren, and production from The Alchemist, Daringer, Roc Marciano, and Bronson himself.

Check the official Action Bronson website for Tour dates & more here.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

all art- BrooklynVegan Shop / Action Bronson

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x