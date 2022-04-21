Album Pre Order: Action Bronson “Cocodrillo Turbo” Vinyl Exclusive from Brooklyn Vegan Shop!

Action Bronson recently announced a new album, Cocodrillo Turbo, and vinyl pre-orders have now officially launched. They have an exclusive apple red vinyl pressing, limited to 500 copies available for pre-order now.

Cocodrillo Turbo is due out digitally on April 29 via Loma Vista, with the vinyl release to follow on October 7, and the album features guest appearances from Conway The Machine, Roc Marciano, Hologram, and Meyhem Lauren, and production from The Alchemist, Daringer, Roc Marciano, and Bronson himself.

Check the official Action Bronson website for Tour dates & more here.

all art- BrooklynVegan Shop / Action Bronson