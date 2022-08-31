Beware! 7 Signs of Dating Games in Love

Are you dating someone and starting to feel like they might be a little too good to be true? Do they make all the right moves early but then seem to disappear for long periods? If so, there’s a good chance that you’re dealing with a lover who loves to play games.

These people can be hazardous to your mental and emotional health, so it’s essential to be aware of these players. This blog post will discuss the early warning signs of a lover who loves to play games.

“There’s nothing quite as sad as a one-sided love. When one doesn’t care at all and the other cares too much.” — Dolly Parton

7. Priorities always seem to lie elsewhere.

Ifyou’re wondering why your partner never seems to have time for you, it’s probably because their priorities always seem to lie elsewhere. It is a big red flag that they might play games with you.

Therefore, a relationship is not considered a priority to them. They would instead do other things with their time, or they may see other people on the side. If your partner is constantly busy and never seems to have time for you, it’s time to have a serious conversation about where your relationship is going.

However, there’s a chance these guys have a powerful purpose in life. If you are dating one of these men and they are busy, don’t give up on him just yet. Consider communicating with the person about your concerns and see if he’s willing to work on making more time for you.

6. Coldness, the ice in their veins never bleeds.

You might notice that your partner starts pulling away from you emotionally and physically. This usually happens after things have been going well for a while. Another early warning sign of a lover who loves to play games is that they will often become distant and cold.

They might stop texting or calling as much and even start distancing themselves emotionally or physically. If you notice this happening, you must have a conversation with your partner about what is happening.

Nonetheless, don’t be too quick to judge. There’s a chance that your partner is going through something challenging, and they just need some space. If this is the case, try to be understanding and give them the space they need.

5. Afraid of the future.

A lover who loves to play games is often afraid of commitment and the future. This is because they know they will have to give up their freedom if they commit to one person.

In addition, they might make excuses for why they don’t want to get married or have kids. If you’re serious about your relationship, you must have a conversation with your partner about their plans for the future. Hesitance is clearly visible in their words and actions, and it’s perhaps because they don’t want to get too attached to you.

As a result, they try the best they can to keep you at a distance. If your partner is afraid of commitment, it’s crucial to discuss where you see the relationship going. Otherwise, you might be wasting your time with someone who might never truly be yours.

4. Dissociation

Another sign that your partner might be playing games is that they are never truly present with you. It’s like they’re always somewhere else in their head, even right in front of you.

This can be highly frustrating and make you feel like you’re never truly connected to your partner. If you notice this happening, you must have a conversation with your partner about what happening.

It could be that they’re just not ready for a serious relationship. Or, they might be dealing with something else in their life that’s causing them to withdraw from the relationship. Either way, it’s essential to get to the bottom of what’s going on so that you can decide if the relationship is worth continuing.

3. Lack of interest in the idea of meeting family members.

If your partner shows a lack of interest in meeting or introducing you to their family, it’s likely because they’re not ready for a serious relationship. This is definitely one of the early warning signs that they might be playing games.

They might say that they’re not ready yet or that they don’t think it’s a good idea. If you’re serious about the relationship, you must have a conversation with your partner about their plans for the future.

It’s essential to get on the same page to decide if the relationship is worth continuing. Otherwise, you might be wasting your time with someone who’s just not ready to commit.

2. Diversion of attention to his phone

If you notice that your partner is constantly on their phone when they’re with you, it’s possible because they’re not really present. This is a sign that they might be playing games. They might be texting or talking to other people and even looking at other people’s profiles.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that your partner is just really busy, and they can’t help being on their phone all the time. But if this is a constant issue, it’s critical to converse with your partner about what’s happening.

It could be that they’re just not ready for a serious relationship. Or, they might be dealing with something else in their life that’s causing them to withdraw from the relationship. Either way, it’s essential to get to the bottom of what’s going on so that you can decide if the relationship is worth continuing.

1. They love playing hard to get

As a result of any past consequences or the signs mentioned above, someone who loves playing games will often be hard to get. They will make you work for their attention and will never really give you a straight answer. This can be extremely inconvenient if you’re searching for a serious relationship.

In some cases, this can happen without them unconsciously really knowing it. If you’ve been burned in the past, you might start to play games yourself without even realizing it. It’s a defense mechanism to protect yourself from getting hurt again.

Or who knows? They might as well have a busy schedule in their lives, or even better, meaning & purpose for them to strive and achieve in life. This is sometimes rarely the case, especially in this modern society. It could be as close as finding an unpolished diamond in the rough. Nonetheless, everything is possible after all.

The Bottom Line

Ifyou’re interested in someone and they seem to be playing games, the best thing you can do is have a conversation with them about it. Talk about what you’re looking for and see if they’re on the same page.

Correspondingly, this can help prevent any sort of confusion between both parties and can help set expectations from the beginning. If you’re not on the same page, it perhaps might be best to move on or find different, easier alternatives.

How do you feel about playing games in dating? Do you think it’s harmless fun, or does it have the potential to hurt people? Let us know in the comments below. Thanks for reading!

“Relationships are worth fighting for, but sometimes you can’t be the only one fighting.” — Emily Christine

—

