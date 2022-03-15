Blackline Safety Increases Dei Performance, Sets Net-zero Climate Target

CALGARY, Canada–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology with a Hardware-enabled Software-as-a-Service (HeSaaS) business model, today announced it increased its diversity, equity and inclusion performance in 2021, boosted employee engagement as the workforce doubled, and pledged to be a net-zero emissions company by the end of fiscal 2023. Highlights of progress made to date and pathways to net-zero are detailed in its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, released today.

“Our connected worker technology protects over 100,000 people and generates data-driven safety and operational insights that enhance the ESG performance of our customers around the world. We have long recognized the importance of creating sustainable workplaces that embed both resiliency and adaptability into business—and build a better world,” said Cody Slater, Chief Executive Officer and Chair at Blackline Safety. “I am proud of the achievements made in fiscal 2021 related to our own ESG performance through increasing the diversity of our workforce, supporting the communities in which we operate and aligning with society, customers and investors net-zero goals. In 2022, we will continue to build on the progress made, including targeting 100% use of renewable energy company-wide by year-end. Blackline has a policy of pay equity and in 2022 we will also achieve pay equity certification.”

Highlights from Blackline Safety’s Fiscal 2021 ESG Report:

Grew a diverse and inclusive workforce, with 30% ethnic representation—an increase of 6% year-over-year—and an 8% increase in women in management. To further build a culture of belonging and inclusion, the company will increase its engagement with underrepresented groups as part of recruitment and increase mentorship support and leadership opportunities.

Improved overall employee engagement to 76%, while nearly doubling the global workforce, and continued to expand training and development opportunities and comprehensive benefits coverage including $5,000 mental health support for Canadian employees.

Collected over 170 billion data points to date through Blackline Live, upheld by the highest standards of data security and privacy measures in line with GDPR and SOC 2 compliance.

Doubled community investment year-over-year and tripled the number of nonprofits supported, and aligned areas of support to the company’s vision.

Calculated Scopes 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions, to establish a baseline and key levers to achieve the Company’s net-zero goal.

“Now, more than ever, business, product and organizational strategy needs to incorporate ESG performance in line with both rising stakeholder expectations and delivering responsible growth and long-term shareholder value creation,” said Cheemin Bo-Linn, Governance, Compensation and Sustainability Committee Chair.

“As a Board, we are pleased with Blackline Safety’s progress to date on its ESG goals and focus areas and continue to be actively engaged in the Company’s approach and responsibilities, supported by a governance framework that provides clear oversight and accountability. We expect Blackline Safety to continue achieving meaningful progress towards its ESG initiatives in the years to come.”

For an overview of all of Blackline Safety’s ESG efforts and to read the report, visit www.blacklinesafety.com/esg. The 2021 ESG Report is also available as a downloadable PDF.

Blackline Safety’s 2021 ESG Report has been informed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) disclosure frameworks and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. For more information regarding the Company’s ESG report and goals, contact [email protected]

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline Safety provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 170 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to, among other things, goals and objectives for Blackline’s ESG focus areas, in particular and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, building on the progress made, Blackline Safety’s net-zero target in 2023, achieving pay equity certification in 2022, targeting 100% use of renewable energy company-wide, increasing its engagement with underrepresented groups as part of recruitment and increase mentorship support and leadership opportunities. Blackline provided such forward-looking statements in reliance on certain expectations and assumptions that it believes are reasonable at the time, including expectations and assumptions concerning business prospects and opportunities; customer demands, the availability and cost of financing, labor and services and the impact of increasing competition. Although Blackline believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Blackline can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, which by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks discussed in Blackline’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis and annual information form for the year ended October 31, 2021 and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Blackline’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Blackline will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Blackline’s future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Blackline disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts

INVESTOR/ANALYST CONTACT

Shane Grennan, CFO

[email protected]

Telephone: +1 403 451 0327

MEDIA CONTACT

Christine Gillies, CMO

[email protected]

Telephone: +1 403 629 9434

—

