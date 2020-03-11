Brain Is a Brain

When I was visiting with my father to celebrate Thanksgiving, he asked me why what he suffers – dementia, a memory disorder, a neurological disorder – is any different than what I have – bipolar disorder, a mental illness, a psychiatric disorder? Why these distinctions? Why is stigma attached to one and not another? Why do so many of us feel compassion for those with dementia and fear those with mental illness?

According to the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Inc. (ABPN), which board certifies both psychiatrists and neurologists:

The conditions psychiatrists treat include disorders such as:

Depressive disorders

Anxiety disorders

Substance-abuse disorders

Psychoses

Developmental disabilities

Sexual dysfunctions

Adjustment reactions

Neurologists diagnose and treat disorders of the nervous system (brain, spinal cord, and nerves) and muscles. These disorders include:

Stroke

Brain and spinal cord tumors

Muscular dystrophy

Headache and other pain

Meningitis

Encephalitis

Epilepsy (seizures)

Parkinson disease

Alzheimer disease and other memory disorders

Multiple sclerosis

Effects of systemic diseases, like high blood pressure and diabetes, on the nervous system

Previously published on kittomalley

