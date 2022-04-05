Can Love Happen Without a Physical Meeting?

It is strange how I took a long time to accept this.

Amidst too much referencing of the movie Sleepless in Seattle, I found an inspiration to write about my concurrence with the idea of two people falling for each other without having met.

Sure, if you go into the technicalities and look for rational human behavior in the movie, you might find my friend Bernice Puzon’s sentimental outpour on the movie useful — I Watched “Sleepless in Seattle” For The First Time Last Night. I personally enjoyed reading her opinion.

But don’t we all have our own stories that define our opinions?

It is beautiful to find and feel a connection. It is incredible to vibe with another soul, who lights you up.

…

To love is to understand.

To love is to forgive.

To love is to feel annoyed at one moment and let it go at the next.

To love is to care in multiple ways.

To love is to be there for someone, in their happy and sad times.

To love is to be their shoulder.

To love is to expect, to allow yourself to feel hurt.

To love is to realize that no matter what, you don’t want a life without that person.

To love is to be strong.

To love is to anticipate.

…

For a long time, my knowledge and image of “love” were shaded with perfectionism.

Romantic Bollywood movies in India, defined for me what a thriving love looks like.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

American sitcoms introduced the ideals of a romantic relationship, for me. They taught me how love is defined and pursued in cultures that embrace it openly.

My own parents, who have been in an arranged marriage for almost thirty years now, taught me, how to culturally adapt to and respect the relationship you willfully enter into.

But one thing that was new for me, was agreeing to spend my life with someone whom I had never met.

Chatting online, talking over video and audio calls was enough for me to know him but a part of me was always anxious over the fact that I had not met him.

Is it possible to know for sure that you want to spend your life with someone just on the basis of knowing him/her online?

Other than the fact that we had not met, I had no single reason to say “no” to the marriage.

Over nine months of connecting online, we had bonded, we had connected.

It was that awkward and confusing phase where I knew he is “the one” and yet did not feel confident enough to make a decision.

Our story happened and we got married a year and a half later. But the point being —

It is perfectly “okay” to connect to someone simply by hearing their voice over the radio, just like it happens in the movie, Sleepless in Seattle.

I do find it strange how they make the two ends meet in the movie but what I took from it was a validation for myself.

The movie spoke to me in the language of love that must never be defined in traditional ways.

The movie reflected the spirit of adventure, the consequences of believing your gut feeling and deciding to follow it.

The movie made me believe in fate, destiny.

This is not to say that one must not be cautious. This is simply to say that in love, one must be willing to face and own the consequences of a decision based on your inner voice.

…

I enjoy watching romantic movies. As a much-hyped and loved movie, Sleepless in Seattle, is not perfect, but neither is any relationship.

Now again, I may qualify as a hopeless romantic, but what are your thoughts?

…

If you enjoy reading the splendid stories on Medium, you can consider buying a Medium membership using my referral link.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***