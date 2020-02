Dave Harris – ‘Universal Experiences’

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02 The painter Felrath Hines wanted his imagery to remain universal

00:06 and not to be seen as having relevance exclusively to black social causes

00:09 or to African Americans.

00:11 As a result, he refused to participate

00:13 in the Whitney Museum of Art’s landmark exhibit,

00:16 Contemporary Black Artists in America.

00:20 Draw straight black lines on sharp white linen.

00:24 Right angles and boxes to separate the colored space

00:27 from the clean fabric.

00:29 Dry red liquid enclosed in black,

00:31 surrounded by white, squares on a rectangle.

00:35 The body is a box.

00:37 The body goes in a box.

00:39 Everybody knows the names of the boys

00:41 who I now assume are buried in boxes.

00:43 A box is just colors and lines and right angles, on fabric.

00:47 There’s nothing to art but imagination.

00:50 Everyone has that.

00:51 Think about it.

00:52 The wallet is a gun.

00:54 The cellphone is a gun.

00:56 The hands, raised and open, is a gun.

00:59 He reached for the paintbrush and drew.

01:01 Bang. A child died on canvas.

01:05 I am not a black artist; I am an artist.

01:09 No. I am not an artist; I am black.

01:13 No. I am not black; everyone else is white.

01:17 No. I am clean; the canvas is dirty.

01:20 My paranoia taught me to see the color in everything.

01:23 Every word has its tone.

01:26 Do you think precision can protect you?

01:29 A balanced stanza.

01:31 Don’t play the music too loud.

01:33 Paint with an open hand.

01:34 The world is defined before you.

01:37 I can lose and find myself in shapes.

01:40 The artist stands outside and draws the lines.

01:43 The reader fills them.

01:46 Imagine if white were a color too.

01:49 Draw straight white lines on sharp colored linen.

01:53 Erase the white, and find the natural where we all began,

01:57 like The Big Bang, or jazz.

01:59 First there was nothing, and then everything.

02:02 Oil paints on history.

02:04 Imagine how it might look to step away and blend

02:08 with our bright boxed universe.

02:12 (applause)

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video