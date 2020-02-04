Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Dave Harris – ‘Universal Experiences’

Dave Harris – ‘Universal Experiences’

“The artist stands outside and draws the lines. The reader fills them.”

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
The painter Felrath Hines wanted his imagery to remain universal
00:06
and not to be seen as having relevance exclusively to black social causes
00:09
or to African Americans.
00:11
As a result, he refused to participate
00:13
in the Whitney Museum of Art’s landmark exhibit,
00:16
Contemporary Black Artists in America.
00:20
Draw straight black lines on sharp white linen.
00:24
Right angles and boxes to separate the colored space
00:27
from the clean fabric.
00:29
Dry red liquid enclosed in black,
00:31
surrounded by white, squares on a rectangle.
00:35
The body is a box.
00:37
The body goes in a box.
00:39
Everybody knows the names of the boys
00:41
who I now assume are buried in boxes.
00:43
A box is just colors and lines and right angles, on fabric.
00:47
There’s nothing to art but imagination.
00:50
Everyone has that.
00:51
Think about it.
00:52
The wallet is a gun.
00:54
The cellphone is a gun.
00:56
The hands, raised and open, is a gun.
00:59
He reached for the paintbrush and drew.
01:01
Bang. A child died on canvas.
01:05
I am not a black artist; I am an artist.
01:09
No. I am not an artist; I am black.
01:13
No. I am not black; everyone else is white.
01:17
No. I am clean; the canvas is dirty.
01:20
My paranoia taught me to see the color in everything.
01:23
Every word has its tone.
01:26
Do you think precision can protect you?
01:29
A balanced stanza.
01:31
Don’t play the music too loud.
01:33
Paint with an open hand.
01:34
The world is defined before you.
01:37
I can lose and find myself in shapes.
01:40
The artist stands outside and draws the lines.
01:43
The reader fills them.
01:46
Imagine if white were a color too.
01:49
Draw straight white lines on sharp colored linen.
01:53
Erase the white, and find the natural where we all began,
01:57
like The Big Bang, or jazz.
01:59
First there was nothing, and then everything.
02:02
Oil paints on history.
02:04
Imagine how it might look to step away and blend
02:08
with our bright boxed universe.
02:12
(applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

