It’s a normal day for Booker, an ordinary office worker. Who took what from the office refrigerator, dealing with the boss… all in a day’s work.

But then the universe begins to merge with an alternate universe, and soon duplicate versions of every human on Earth pop up everywhere, often making life annoyingly complicated.

But soon the world adapts. And for Booker, it gives him a chance for love, when he meets the doppleganger of the dream girl he’s had a crush on.

This sci-fi short is a droll take on the concept of alternate universes. The idea of human doubles is handled like a hilariously mundane complication — instead of one boss, people now have two of them, and keeping them straight is no easy matter around the office.

Even with its sci-fi premise, “Doubles” is a drily funny portrait on how people can mire themselves in the minutiae of life, even when the extraordinary happens — and we face the gulf between who we are and who we wish to be.

