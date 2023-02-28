Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Echoes in the Abyss

Echoes in the Abyss

Piecing together a life once lived.

by Leave a Comment

 

For as long as I have known myself I had a grand fantasy of how I would be loved. How I would be cherished and adored.

As you tricked the rains to make it to our date I erased myself from my mind in your presence.

When I looked at you, I saw beyond me, my ideas and dreams. In the hope of being kinder, you didn’t let me. You didn’t say what I wanted to hear and when you did.. It seemed like an extended kindness to end my suffering.

I hate that you didn’t let me show you how much I loved you and I hate that the way I loved you didn’t let you give yourself to me.

We were supposed to have felt everything together. I wanted to bare your pain and taste your laughter. I wanted to marvel at your mind as the candles flickered in your eyes.

But I think all that happened. It happened with cautious passion under a yellow light. It happened with a secluding loneliness over deep conversations. It happened as realisations I didn’t want, flooded me. There was love, there was sadness too. It happened every time. It engulfed me.

Your presence was an embrace. An embrace of a person you long to touch but haven’t. An embrace of a person you’ve been longing to kiss and your lips are just inches away. We began with the want and ended with a wait.

Now I’m here, for the feeling to wash away and disappear. So I can have my life again.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Harish Gokul

I'm a soon to be Chartered Accountant. I write about finance, self improvement and productivity in general. I sometimes wander the road not taken and write intense content which gives me a sense of catharsis.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@harishgokul19

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x