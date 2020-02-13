By Vimeo

FAST HORSE follows the return of the Blackfoot bareback horse-racing tradition in a new form: the Indian Relay. Siksika horseman Allison Red Crow struggles to build a team with second-hand horses and a new jockey, Cody Big Tobacco, to take on the best riders in the Blackfoot Confederacy at the Calgary Stampede.

SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL 2019, “Special Jury Prize for Direction”

2020 CINEMA EYE “SHORTS LIST” Nominee

TRAVERSE CITY FILM FESTIVAL 2019, “Best Short Documentary”

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2019, “Special Jury Mention”

IMAGINATIVE FILM FESTIVAL 2019, “Best Short Documentary”

MAORILAND FILM FESTIVAL 2018, “Best Short Documentary”

BANFF MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL 2018, “World Tour Selection”

YORKTON FILM FESTIVAL 2019, “Best of the Festival” & “Best Short Documentary”

Director: Alexandra Lazarowich

Producer: Niobe Thompson

Composer: Jonathan Kawchuk

Editor: Sarah Taylor

Cinematography: aAron Munson, Daron Donahue, Sergio Olivares

Executive in Charge of Production, CBC Docs: Lesley Birchard

FAST HORSE was commissioned by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation for CBC Short Docs. cbc.ca/shortdocs ;

A Production of Handful of Films

handfuloffilms.ca

