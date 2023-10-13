Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Friday the 13th. Enjoy Your Lunch, While You Can.

Friday the 13th. Enjoy Your Lunch, While You Can.

This day is always a little troubling for me.

by Leave a Comment

Today is Friday the 13th, and I am a little superstitious, maybe a lot. So this day is always a little troubling for me. Many people think the origin of the the Friday the 13th is steeped in religion, and I suppose there may be something to that, others think it might be tied to the Knights Templar and the accusation of heresy by King Philip IX (4 or 6, or 9 or 11 or ix, I’m not sure). Which might have some truth. I think the scientific evidence is overwhelming.

Here is a little known fact.  Hillary Clinton, Mitt Romney, Ron DeSantis,  Mike Pence and Bernie Sanders were all born on Friday the 13th. Oh sure they had their birth certificates doctored to hide the fact. Why did they do that? Because of this little fact: no person born on Friday the 13th has ever been elected president, of anything, anywhere, anyhow. How is that for a “Coincidence”?
The Alien Invasion of 2011 started on Friday the 13th…  Wait, I wasn’t supposed to tell you about that. Just strike this paragraph from memory please.
The original manufacturing facility that made Twinkies closed its doors on Friday the 13th. I don’t think I need to say anymore about that.
The Roman Empire collapsed on a Friday the 13th. They ran out of money, and sent everybody home. Oh sure, revisionist historians who want to sell books will tell you big, fancy stories about a slow, painful implosion due to atrophy, lethargy, and the gradual decline of discipline. But, it was just an accounting decision, pure and simple, and it happened on the thirteenth. Odd, huh.
I could go on and on, I’m not proud, or tired. But, I am hungry, and I want to get upstairs and eat my lunch before somebody steals it. Most lunch related larceny happens on a Friday the 13th. I have a pie chart to prove it.
Previously Published on Life, Explained
iStock featured image
internal image courtesy of author

About Tim Clark

I’ve learned a lot about myself through writing. I’ve learned a lot about life by putting my thoughts into words. Sometimes it makes sense and sometimes it doesn’t. But I enjoy it anyway. I am happily married, happily employed and for the most part pretty happy.

