Grading on a Curve

There was a lot that my parents found troubling about me as a child but for the sake of this discussion we will stick to the way that I approached my homework. Even though my father had control of the three, later four channels that we had to choose from I completed all of my elementary age work lying on the living room floor and jotting down my answers during commercial breaks.

My grades were always good but the concern was that at some point in the future the work would become more difficult and these poor study habits would become a problem. Some teachers advised my mother to enforce stricter standards, others told her not to worry. In the end my results afforded me the luxury of sticking to my own routine as long as I got up every now and again to fix the antennae.

For most of us in this strange new world of 2020, all of our children’s schooling is homework and we are suddenly thrust into the role of teacher. Routines are completely upended, pajamas are worn all day and brown lunch bags full of sandwiches and juice boxes are replaced with pizza rolls and approximately a gallon of milk a day. That apple for the teacher is now a hard seltzer as we you-tube common core math lessons and worry that the dance party that just broke out in the middle of lessons is setting a dangerous precedent about concentration. We have no idea what we are doing and it’s stressing us the hell out.

I think that the only way that we are going to be able to judge how well or poorly we are doing, how much long term damage is being done is to constantly look at the results. Is your child scared, anxious, stressed out, hating every second of this? If the answer is no then I think you’re doing fantastic and every teacher that I’ve spoken to says the same.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s important to keep their minds active, to not fall into a situation where they are falling too far behind where they otherwise would be but I think it’s more important that we all come out of this with as few psychological scars as possible. A generation that masters algebra a grade higher than previously is much less of an issue than one marred by anxiety and self-confidence issues because stressed-out parents were short on patience and in over their heads.

We seem to spend as much time dancing as we do reading. We sometimes start school after lunch and sometimes we are still working well into the evening. Recess has been expanded to as long as we want it to. The packet sent home to get us through the first two weeks was completed and after a week of online assignments we are caught up and as far as I’m aware of meeting the expectations placed on us.

We’re also still smiling, still enjoying this bonus time in each other’s company. Experiment, find what works for you, and most importantly remember what the educational results are that you are looking for. Like everything else, they aren’t the same as they were a month ago. We’re grading on a really sharp curve here guys, for ourselves and for them.

Every laugh is extra credit.

—

Previously Published on Thirsty Daddy

—

Shutterstock