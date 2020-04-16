How I Became One of the Most Respected People I Know

If anyone out there is confused about what it looks like to be respectful, simply do the opposite of everything on the spectrum and you will become a world-class respectful citizen.

As for me, I may have learned the importance of respect from my parents, but I’ve learned to cultivate it in different ways throughout my life. Here are the rules I live by in the way I treat others:

Never belittle or put anyone down for anything;

Don’t get involved in gossip or the spreading of negative words;

Always look for a kind thing to say about everyone, particularly those I don’t like;

Listen with interest;

Take an interest in others by asking how they are doing;

Be honest, but not cruel;

Look out for others;

When someone is mistreating me, either walk away or be nice to them anyway;

Be kind and gentle when others need you to be.

Respecting others isn’t always an easy task, especially when you feel disrespected by someone else. I’m not perfect at it. But at the least, I try to never be disrespectful to someone who is being disrespectful to me, because I respect myself.

Having self-respect is arguably a lot harder than respecting others. It’s hard to have self-respect if your self-esteem is low, or you’re used to being disrespected your whole life, or because you don’t have solid boundaries.

Sadly, I think many people instead of asking, “what’s the best I’ve ever been treated,” will ask, “what’s the worst treatment I can handle,” and then that’s what they accept.

When someone disrespects me, I have to step back and analyze how to proceed. Is this a situation I can walk away from? If so, then I do.

If not, then what is the best way to move forward? For one, I have to make sure to never respond in the same way. I cannot be disrespectful back, because that automatically lowers the amount of respectfulness others think I deserve.

Having self-respect means being the bigger person. It means communicating and sticking to your boundaries. It means knowing the treatment you deserve, and then not letting anyone else cross that line, no matter who they are.

I once had a manager who micromanaged and criticized everyone I worked with. One day, when we were individually being given our yearly evaluations, he asked me for feedback to improve as a manager, because he wanted to one day have his own restaurant. I didn’t say anything at that moment.

Later on, he pulled me aside to criticize my skills as a server because of a guest complaint. I was bothered that he found it necessary to lecture me for several minutes for a small mistake, without acknowledging my good capabilities as other managers did when giving constructive criticism.

When he was done lecturing me and ready to leave, I thought it was the proper time to provide him with feedback as well. I asked him if I could give him some feedback, too because he had asked for it before. He agreed. I proceeded to tell him how he made many of us feel stressed out by his micro-managing and that he didn’t acknowledge that he has plenty of good workers. He got a little defensive, but it ended amicably.

The result? He never once criticized me again after that day, even when I continued to make mistakes, as we all do. He continues to criticize everyone else, though. Still, I felt like it was an accomplishment to get the manager who treated most everyone poorly to treat me differently.

What respecting others all comes down to is how Kant explained it — treat everyone as if they have inherent dignity. Focus on being caring, bringing others up, and finding good wherever you can.

In the Forbes article, “How to Be Respectful: 4 Essential Rules,” the first rule is the “golden rule,” which is “treat others how you want to be treated.” This one little rule really sums up everything. Respect others and respect yourself.

To do this, simply be honest and caring with others, and be assertive and communicative of your own standards. Once you know how to respect others and yourself, and you let others know how to respect you, you might be surprised to find that most people will.