How to Tell If a Guy Likes You — 15 Tell-Tale Signs

—

I get dozens of emails every day and at least one will be from a woman who asks me – “how do I tell if a guy likes me?”

It’s a big mystery, trying to figure out the signs he likes you.

The truth is, the clues are there men but they are not so obvious to most women.

⇐ 15 signs he likes you info-graphic!

(NOTE: View this blog post in Google Chrome if you would like to download the infographic!)

You’re looking for female clues to tell if a guy likes you. This is your first and biggest mistake.

Guys throw out clues and maybe the clues aren’t that gigantic, but they’re gigantic in male terms.

Men Love in Different Ways.

You’re looking for signs he likes you, such as whether or not he gives you flowers or if he brings you chocolate on your birthday.

You consider it a big milestone when he invites you to meet his family.

If he would only sing you a song and tell you how he feels from that guitar he plays so well!

None of that is going to happen. You won’t see most of the signs you’re looking for.

I’ll be the first to admit, men are clueless about milestones.

Let’s discuss the signals a guy will send if he likes you.

How to Tell if a Guy Likes You Signal #1: He’s a Nervous Wreck

Women fall for the guy who delivers lines smoothly, is polished and says all the right things.

While this guy may seem to be Mr. Right, this is part of the definition of what I call a wet kitten, user or player.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The quality guy who will stick around is not polished or smooth. He’s nervous as heck-just like you.

Like you, he fears rejection.

Guys Tell us What Keeps Them From Asking You Out

One of the big signs he likes you is if he stumbles a bit in the beginning. Give a man a few minutes before you pass on him. Root for him.

Help him out. Too many women reject a man who is nervous and go for the guy who has perfected his delivery.

The guys who are smooth with their lines have had a TON of practice.

Are You Dating a Loser?

Signal #2: Preparation

If a man likes a woman, he prepares for her.

His nails are clipped, his car is washed and vacuumed and his shirt is freshly pressed.

He has identified where you’re going for dinner so he won’t get lost. These are signs he likes you!

When I was younger, I would practice pronouncing the names of different wines prior to a special date.

I was clueless about wine but I knew it was important if I were to impress a certain girl. I’m the guy who pronounced the “s” in “Chablis!”

If a guy likes you, he will prepare so he makes a solid first impression.

What Are His Pre-Date Primping Habits?

A player will also be prepared so don’t let this one signal, alone, tell you he likes you.

How to Tell if a Guy Likes You Signal #3: His Body Language Says So

It is crucial to understand male body language! To help you, I am offering you my eGuide, 80 Ways to Read a Man!

Look for these body language signs.

Does he:

Lean toward you during your conversations

Smile at you a lot

Gaze into your eyes

Touch you, appropriately

Synchronize movements with yours (Read Night Moves: The Science of Making Him Fall in Love with You for more)

for more) Sit close to you

Act as if you are the only woman in the room

Act in a chivalrous way toward you or other women

Since 90% of all communication happens without words, you now have an advantage in knowing whether a guy likes you or not.

Think of body language like a stop light. Five or more cues = go! One or two = proceed with caution. Zero = STOP before it’s too late.

How to Tell if a Guy Likes You Signal #4: The Signs He Likes You Are In His Texts

From birth, men and women communicate differently. Just examine a pair of 3 year olds boys playing in the sandbox.

Are they touching each other’s hair and talking? No. They are throwing punches to get their friend’s Tonka Truck!

While women are verbal, men aren’t. This includes texting.

If a guy texts you more than you text him, he likes you.

If he double texts you, triple texts you or texts you to say “Hi” early in the morning, he’s sending signs he likes you.

Does that mean you get sucked in and do the same? No! My #1 best seller, Power Texting Men teaches you how to respond.

Women tend to send a barrage of texts. This causes a man to roll his eyes and ignore his phone.

By backing off, you can gauge if this guy likes you or not.

Texting Pros and Cons for Women

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

How to Tell if a Guy Likes You Signal #5: He Socially Announces You to the World

Another sign he likes you is when he socially announces you. Equally telling is if you’re noticeably absent on his social media pages. A guy who is into you will post photos of the two of you together.

The male ego is a powerful. If I’m dating you and I like you, I’m showing you off like you’re the furry prize on the top shelf. If I don’t, your days are probably numbered.

You can uncover great clues and insight into a man’s intentions based on his social media postings.

If he reaches out to connect with you on social media, he wants to learn more about you. You can bet he’s looking at your friends and pictures to do so. Go ahead and ask him out.

How to Tell if a Guy Likes You Signal #6: He Gets Jealous

A little jealously is okay. Men are competitive creatures, so we fight for what we want. In fact, nothing worth having comes without a fight.

When your guy sees another man approach you and strike up a conversation, he thinks another man is trying to pick you up. He will respond accordingly – if he’s into you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

He will make it clear that you are together. Then, job complete, he will change his mood and concentrate on you.

You can test your man around other men, carefully. If you see he gets a little hot and bothered, he probably likes you – as long as his reaction doesn’t go over the top.

What Is Normal Jealousy Versus Obsessive Jealousy?

Signal #7: He Asks Questions

When a guy likes you, he wants to know all about you. He wants to determine if the two of you are a good fit.

This is a positive sign – most men just want to talk about themselves when they’re out with a woman.

A guy who asks questions is looking into the future to see if you share similar beliefs, goals and values.

It’s at this point your confidence and your story begin to shine through and intrigue him even further!

Write a great story for your life. Shore up your story with new experiences and activities.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Get involved, develop passions and dig into hobbies and activities you truly enjoy.

When you have a great story, you become mysterious. No guy can resist a confident, mysterious woman.

How to Tell if a Guy Likes You Signal #8: He Treats You Well Around His Friends

When you meet a guy’s friends you can learn a lot based on how they treat him.

What could be even more telling, however, is how he treats you around his friends.

If he is into you, he will want to show you off to his friends. When you’re all hanging out together, he will treat you with respect.

If there is a disagreement, he will take your side.

A guy who likes you won’t leave you standing alone off to the side.

He will either include you in his conversation or introduce you to other people so you can get to know them.

How His Friends Treat You When They Know You’re The One.

How to Tell if a Guy Likes You Signal #9: His Mom Shares All – And I Mean ALL!

My Mom shares all with women I date that she likes. And I mean all! Like the time my three sisters dressed me up in girls clothes. Yep – then she shows the video.

If you want to know if a guy likes you – get to know his mom. Moms leak top secret information more than the FBI! If he’s been talking about you – mom will let you know.

When she determines you’re the right woman for her son, she’ll put him in awkward situations.

This is a good thing! She isn’t testing him, she’s testing you! Hopefully, you’ve got the confidence to handle mom.

How A Man Treats His Mother Tells You Everything You Need to Know

Observe how he fits in. Realize how he treats his family is how he’s going to treat you. If he shows love to his mom and is showing love to you, he likes you. He won’t fake it around mom.

How to Tell if a Guy Likes You Signal #10: He Remembers Important Information About You

Women generally think men aren’t paying attention and, for the most part, we’re not.

We’re notorious for not remembering important dates and information. That;s because we’re usually too busy talking about ourselves.

If the guy you are dating remembers your mom’s name and your dog’s favorite treat – guess what? This is a big sign he likes you!

I remember coming home from a date with a woman I really liked and writing down as many things as I could remember on an index card.

I knew that she would be impressed with me if I could remember important facts. The next time we got together I was able to impress her by remembering small details she had shared.

How To Tell If A Guy Cares About You.

Signal #11: He Changes his Behavior

A man will change his behavior if he likes you. He wants to impress you so he does things differently.

If his apartment is a normally a mess, he’ll clean it. If he swears a lot, he might stop completely.

Some of his changes will be obvious and others are through his body language.

Synchronization, which we talked about above, is a behavioral change which subconsciously occurs. He will start mirroring your movements and actions if he likes you.

Eventually, he may even dress similarly to you. No, not dresses and skirts but if you’re wearing a grey sweatshirt and jeans on a hike, he may also. If you wear green, he may start wearing more green.

Insane Ways Guys Change Their Behavior Around Women, According to Science.

How to Tell if a Guy Likes You Signal #12: He Teases You In A Nice Way

When a guy teases you with witty jabs, he’s sending you signs he likes you.

For men, teasing a woman is an extension of how they treated girls in their youth. It’s a form of flirting.

Guys are action oriented. A little boy might tease a little girl he likes – showering her with attention but unintentionally making her cry.

He means no harm. He’s just treating her like he treats other boys who are his friends – he doesn’t know better.

I made a girl cry once by punching her in the shoulder. I thought she would laugh and come back at me like a boy would, but instead, she cried.

That was crippling.

As an adult, I might set myself up to get teased back by saying, “Have you ever met a more handsome guy than me?” And then let her explode on me!

Teasing, it’s fun.

Signal #13: He Helps You When There is Zero Chance of Having Sex

A player has one thing in mind–sex. A guy who likes you wants to help and fix things in your life. He will do things with you so he can get to know you better.

Four Test Dates To Uncover The Signs He Likes You.

A guy who likes you will help move you into your new apartment, be there when you’re sick or even mow your lawn or fix your lawn mower.

He isn’t doing these things for sex. That will come if he wins your trust. He’s doing them because he likes you.

In fact, men will rarely say “I love you” but if he offers to fix your leaky kitchen sink, he may be saying just that!

Signal #14: He Makes Plans With You

When a guy is into you, he will begin planning the next date while you’re on the current date.

He does this by asking what you like to do and where you like to go. There is no way he is going to leave getting another date to chance by waiting three days to text you – no way!

He may purchase tickets for a concert or game while you’re together just to prove he likes you.

Or he will include you in his social events even when he knows you won’t know anyone. This gives him a chance to shine and show you off.

He gets to protect you from the evils of the outside world. A man who likes you wants to have the “us against the world” thing going on.

How to Tell if a Guy Likes You Signal #15: Your Dog Likes Him

I truly believe dogs and cats provide insight on whether or not a guy likes you, especially if he’s not an animal person to begin with. Of course, why you would ever date such a person?

One sign he likes you is when he walks your dog and offers to pick up the poo. What guy would do that for a girl he doesn’t like?

On the other hand, if Fido is cowering in the corner, this guy doesn’t give a crap about you or your best friend and you need to dump him.

Animals have a keen sense of human feelings. We can learn a lot from a dog who growls at someone while showing his teeth!

My cat Gizmo hated my ex. I should have known!

Bonus Signal for How to Tell if a Guy Likes You: These Signs Continue After You’ve Had Sex!

This could be the most important sign of all. Once a man proves himself and you sleep together, a quality guy who likes you will continue to show these signs above. In fact, he may even show more of them.

If, on the other hand, you see these signals slowing down or going away, he’s not into you and you need to dump him.

This is one big reason I always encourage women to hold off having sex with a guy.

You can’t tell what type of man he truly is if you have sex with him on the first date. You lose your ability to test him so you can determine his intentions.

Date With Your Head, Not With Your Heart.

Wrapping up

I’ve given you 16 great signs he likes you. While no man will show all 16 in the first few weeks of dating, a good guy will slowly work his way through a good portion of this list.

You shouldn’t even think about allowing him to have sex with you until you see at least three of the signs he likes you on this list.

Once you see him beginning to tick off the items I’ve listed here, he’s probably a good catch and you should keep him for a while longer.

As a woman you’re into milestones. The first time he holds your hand. Your first kiss. The much anticipated invitation to meet the parents. I could go on and on.

Men don’t operate this way. Men take longer to fall in love than women do.

In the beginning stages of the dating process, men are having fun just learning about you and what makes you tick.

Still, men do show signs they like you and now you know what to look for.

For men, these early stages of dating are more of a dance. A man wants to keep you guessing while still wooing you and making you fall in love with him.

It seems like a cruel trick but that’s how the male mind works.

For a man, so much is gauged on how you react to him. How do you react to his teasing?

Do you tease him back or get emotional and offended at the slightest thing?

If he fixes your leaky sink, do you show your appreciation with a batch of his favorite cookies or do you complain that he didn’t put everything back in it’s proper home?

It makes me sad to read the high volume of emails I get from women who never saw these signals, and never understood how to tell if a man likes her.

They dump guys who are throwing out big signs they’re into them, simply due to a lack of understanding.

While I try to encourage my male counterparts to be more direct, I can’t change the world. The truth is women are more likely to respond to my words than men are.

Men tend to think they don’t need help with women. Of course, I’m trying to change this too! One day at a time, one person at a time is all I can do!

Meanwhile, enjoy this video extra: How to get a guy interested in you. You’ll love it!

—

Previously published on whoholdsthecardsnow.com and is republished here under permission.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com