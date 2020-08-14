Hysterical Tropic Thunder

Brilliant Robert Downey Jr. as 6 time Academy Award Winner Australian actor Kirk Lazarus, who has physically altered himself to play African American character Linc, says, “I don’t read the script. The script reads me!” Confused fellow actor Kevin Sandusky (excellent Jay Baruchel) exclaims, “What do you mean?” Writer and Director Ben Stiller’s “Tropic Thunder” is absolutely hysterical, and is the funniest movie of the year. With the screenplay by Stiller, Justin Theroux and Etan Cohen, from the story by Stiller and Theroux, “Tropic Thunder” is among the funniest and clever movies ever made. The work alone by Robert Downey Jr. as acclaimed actor Kirk Lazarus and the almost indistinguishable Tom Cruise are beyond praise and totally off the hook. There is a scene where Downey as Australian Lazarus, playing a Black man, is disguised as a Vietnamese speaking Mandarin. No wonder even Lazarus is confused saying: “I know who I am! I’m the dude playing the dude disguised as another dude!” No more shall be revealed about Cruise’s role. Needless to say, it is comic genius.

Director Ben Stiller generates amazing performances from his lead actors including himself, Jack Black, Downey, Brandon T. Jackson, and Nick Nolte. But the surprises are the big name supporting actors like Matthew McConaughey as Tugg’s agent Rick Peck and of course Tom Cruise. “Tropic Thunder” will offend virtually everyone, and every group of people. Stiller and crew have written bold biting comedy blind to elements of conventional taste that mercilessly mocks the egos at play in the world of celebrity and entertainment.

“Tropic Thunder” is about a movie within a moviewell, for the most part. In “Tropic Thunder” overwhelmed movie director Damien Cockburn (wonderfully scattered Steve Coogan) is charged with making the Vietnam War picture “Tropic Thunder”. “Tropic Thunder” is based on the book by wounded Vietnam vet Four Leaf Tayback (completely out there Nick Nolte). Damien (Coogan) is charged with the nearly impossible task of filming this movie with a cast of “prima donnas”. Tugg Speedman (Ben Stiller) is the washed-up action star seeking to revive his plummeting career. Kirk Lazarus (Downey) is the Oscar Winner Actor, who remains in character until he does the narration for the DVD release. Lazarus also underwent a controversial procedure to look like the African American sergeant he plays in the movie. Rapper Alpa Chino (Brandon T. Jackson) is the Chris Ludicrous-like character crossing over from hip-hop to acting. Jeff Portnoy (crazed and funny Jack Black) is the comedic star, whose claims to fame are movies about flatulent characters. Portnoy is also a big time coke addict. Kevin Sandusky (geeky funny Jay Baruchel) is the young actor with his big break. After 4 days of shooting “Tropic Thunder” is something like $100 million dollars over budget according to “E!” Under mounting pressure from his producer, Damien (Coogan) follows the whacked-out recommendation from Tayback (Nolte). Damien basically high jacks his actors into the jungles of Vietnam to film his greatest war movie “guerilla style”. Predictably something goes very wrong. What follows is hilarious comic mayhem. Ben Stiller has the toughest role, because his Tugg is a complete idiot. To his credit he doesn’t get smarter. It is only through Stiller’s charm and support by Downey, does Tugg become sympathetic.

The controversy surrounding the characterization of the mentally disabled or handicapped is warranted I suspect. The inappropriate vernacular is used. However, in context the target is really the skewering of narcissistic method acting and actors. In the exchange Lazarus (Downey) advises Speedman (Stiller), “Never go full ” This is a well-written piece about Oscar politics and what lands with an audience involving Hoffman, Hanks, Sellers, and Penn. The arc for this narrative thread is not smug or cruel. We do live in interesting times.

Robert Downey Jr. is an amazing talent. As Kirk Lazarus, Downey demonstrates that he can do virtually anything on screen and just kill. Even as out there as his character Lazarus; he can generate insight whether it is his conversation about “Simple Jack” with Stiller or when he says to Jackson’s Alpa Chino, ” We cool?” Downey enrolls an authentic presence in the most warped contexts. Stiller grounds his Speedman in compassionate stupid. As director Stiller delivers his talented cast on deadly comic ground. “Tropic Thunder” is smart, offensive, and will make you laugh out loud.

Photo credit: Screenshot from official trailer.