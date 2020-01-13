Jay Ward – ‘Gentrification’

By Button Poetry

Congratulations to Jay Ward on being crowned co-champion of the 2019 Individual World Poetry Slam!

00:01

in the beginning was the word and the

00:05

word begats amen and amen begats

00:09

paradise paradise begat a flaming sword

00:12

we get eviction begat you don’t belong

00:14

here

00:15

we got redlining but yeah you don’t

00:16

belong here either we got give us this

00:18

land back

00:19

we got urban renewal but get my

00:21

neighbor’s got a deal on the house I

00:22

can’t afford anymore Brooke Hill village

00:25

is one of the last areas of affordable

00:26

housing left in Charlotte Noda

00:28

used to be our Arts District we see

00:30

North Park and Lincoln Park and 4th Ward

00:32

is Chicago and Atlanta and San Diego

00:34

picture a house single-story 3 adults to

00:38

children’s 700 square feet shotgun style

00:40

meaning if you open the front door in

00:41

the back door a bullet would go right

00:43

through the house without touching

00:44

anything except here the bullet is a

00:46

minimum-wage paycheck the bullet says to

00:48

the shotgun they laid off and I’m

00:50

already fired the shotgun says to the

00:52

Baker yeah that’s the money shot the

00:54

banker says to the investor don’t fail

00:56

me now I got rent baby

00:57

the investor says the City Council don’t

00:59

fail me now I got ripped baby the baby

01:01

says well bitch I’m a baby but here’s

01:04

the point the baby plays with blocks too

01:07

they all play with blocks the gentrified

01:10

blocked the only block that can’t Milly

01:12

Rock block 8 hots block is guts block

01:14

don’t want you to live here because it

01:16

decreases the value but they want you to

01:18

shop here to increase the value the

01:20

block don’t want you but it wants you

01:22

the block is guarded like a flaming

01:24

sword like a word from a banker says

01:27

things like happy are the poor and maybe

01:29

the poor are happy because we still

01:31

understand what it means to pay last

01:33

month’s rent with this month’s check or

01:35

next week’s light bill with last week’s

01:36

grocery money or go to a job we hate

01:38

just saw a family we love can have

01:40

enough to eat buy but we still

01:41

understand what it means to have a

01:43

family worth it can buy for really it’s

01:46

happier other banks for they shall

01:48

inherit the land if happy are the poor

01:50

when does the child give way to the

01:52

pipeline when does the house give way to

01:54

the Starbucks when is your grandma I

01:56

have to move clear across town just to

01:57

make way for the new Kroger I took a

01:59

walk through the Arts District you know

02:01

before they raise the rent so artists

02:02

couldn’t live there anymore

02:03

and I was sitting at a bar and they were

02:05

playing underground hip hop music this

02:06

basketball players painted on the walls

02:08

I walked past the karaoke party where

02:10

college kids were singing the words to

02:11

Kanye’s gold digger except they only

02:13

knew the words to the

02:14

course she messin wit no broke niggas

02:17

and I’m responded right a lot of folk

02:20

love to be surrounded by black culture

02:22

but not necessarily black people let the

02:25

church say but here’s the point the bank

02:29

ain’t never been our God money ain’t

02:31

never been our Messiah we got too much

02:33

faith built up in family to convince us

02:35

losing a building could ever touch an

02:37

everlasting foundation work Hill says to

02:40

the bullet no the bullet says to the

02:42

shotgun no the bullet says to the banker

02:44

and to the investor to the City Council

02:46

this is my block we will not allow

02:48

another note on century Heights says no

02:52

paradise says no the word says ain’t you

02:55

the Paradise and ain’t you God’s

02:57

children and ain’t you been resurrected

02:59

before and ain’t this black and brown go

03:02

last forever forever ever forever ever

03:05

yes and ain’t this poem just a prayer in

03:08

the beginning was the word and the word

03:11

was a men

03:19

you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video