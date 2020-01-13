Jay Ward – ‘Gentrification’

By Button Poetry
Congratulations to Jay Ward on being crowned co-champion of the 2019 Individual World Poetry Slam!
Transcript:
in the beginning was the word and the
word begats amen and amen begats
paradise paradise begat a flaming sword
we get eviction begat you don’t belong
here
we got redlining but yeah you don’t
belong here either we got give us this
land back
we got urban renewal but get my
neighbor’s got a deal on the house I
can’t afford anymore Brooke Hill village
is one of the last areas of affordable
housing left in Charlotte Noda
used to be our Arts District we see
North Park and Lincoln Park and 4th Ward
is Chicago and Atlanta and San Diego
picture a house single-story 3 adults to
children’s 700 square feet shotgun style
meaning if you open the front door in
the back door a bullet would go right
through the house without touching
anything except here the bullet is a
minimum-wage paycheck the bullet says to
the shotgun they laid off and I’m
already fired the shotgun says to the
Baker yeah that’s the money shot the
banker says to the investor don’t fail
me now I got rent baby
the investor says the City Council don’t
fail me now I got ripped baby the baby
says well bitch I’m a baby but here’s
the point the baby plays with blocks too
they all play with blocks the gentrified
blocked the only block that can’t Milly
Rock block 8 hots block is guts block
don’t want you to live here because it
decreases the value but they want you to
shop here to increase the value the
block don’t want you but it wants you
the block is guarded like a flaming
sword like a word from a banker says
things like happy are the poor and maybe
the poor are happy because we still
understand what it means to pay last
month’s rent with this month’s check or
next week’s light bill with last week’s
grocery money or go to a job we hate
just saw a family we love can have
enough to eat buy but we still
understand what it means to have a
family worth it can buy for really it’s
happier other banks for they shall
inherit the land if happy are the poor
when does the child give way to the
pipeline when does the house give way to
the Starbucks when is your grandma I
have to move clear across town just to
make way for the new Kroger I took a
walk through the Arts District you know
before they raise the rent so artists
couldn’t live there anymore
and I was sitting at a bar and they were
playing underground hip hop music this
basketball players painted on the walls
I walked past the karaoke party where
college kids were singing the words to
Kanye’s gold digger except they only
knew the words to the
course she messin wit no broke niggas
and I’m responded right a lot of folk
love to be surrounded by black culture
but not necessarily black people let the
church say but here’s the point the bank
ain’t never been our God money ain’t
never been our Messiah we got too much
faith built up in family to convince us
losing a building could ever touch an
everlasting foundation work Hill says to
the bullet no the bullet says to the
shotgun no the bullet says to the banker
and to the investor to the City Council
this is my block we will not allow
another note on century Heights says no
paradise says no the word says ain’t you
the Paradise and ain’t you God’s
children and ain’t you been resurrected
before and ain’t this black and brown go
last forever forever ever forever ever
yes and ain’t this poem just a prayer in
the beginning was the word and the word
was a men
you
