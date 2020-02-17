By Omeleto
.
.
On a cold winter night, Lynn just wants a one-night stand. As she kisses the slightly dorky guy outside a club in Toronto, she thinks she’s found it.
But he lives two hours away via public transit, which makes her “no strings attached” encounter suddenly complicated.
As the couple gets on the subway and then on a bus, what starts out as excitement gets awkward fast. But as things get real, what begins as a fleeting encounter becomes much more interesting.
This sweet, winning romantic comedy is carried by its excellent script, as well as earnest, relatable performances by its lead actors. Captured with excellent camerawork and scored with dreamy indie rock, “Long Branch” captures what it’s like to be young, dealing with less than ideal adult lives and falling in love when you least expect it.
The journey to a delicate, budding new relationship is filled with obstacles and rocky moments, but by the film’s end, you’ll want to keep following this pair into the future.
ABOUT OMELETO
Omeleto is the home of award-winning short films. We showcase Sundance winners, Oscar noms and critically-acclaimed filmmakers from every genre. Subscribe for more: http://sub2.omele.to
A young woman finds a one-night stand. But he lives 2 hours away via public transit. | Long Branch
http://youtu.be/rVBhvVK8RwM
http://omeleto.com/243952/
Omeleto
http://www.youtube.com/c/Omeleto
http://omeleto.com
Transcript provided by YouTube:
00:18
00:21
00:23
Do do do you need to get going ? Aa
00:26
Aa
00:27
I walk you, where need to go it cool…
00:29
Do you wanna fuck?
00:30
Yes!
00:31
Yes, I do!
00:33
Good!
00:34
Aah?
00:35
Let’s go to your place, Mine there is people ove.
00:38
Yeah, ah?
00:42
How is your air support?
00:44
Why?
00:45
We’re going to need to run
01:03
01:08
01:10
01:15
01:24
01:28
01:30
Seriously, Where do you live?
01:32
Aam
01:33
LongBranch
01:34
01:36
You are …
01:37
01:37
No
01:38
Noo
01:39
It’s It’s just temporary
01:41
This is going to like three hours
01:44
It’s more like two
01:47
But one if you got a really pop cast
01:53
Do you wanna.. do you wanna turn around?
01:57
No!
01:59
We’re going this
02:08
Roses, Roses
02:10
-Hey ya, Give me aah
02:12
One Rose for the lady
02:13
Noo
02:13
No
02:14
No no no We are ok
02:15
we are great!
02:16
Whaat? Do you like romance?
02:19
Hey! Don’t you like flowers?
02:20
Look,
02:21
Tonight It isn’t about romance, OK!
02:52
Do you need to get that?
02:53
Nope
03:03
Maybe I
03:04
You know, you should provably
03:06
Use this time up to be
03:07
aah
03:07
get to know each other littler be, my name…
03:09
Naaaah
03:10
03:12
It’s too personal
03:14
Let’s just keep thinks…surface
03:17
Surface…?
03:19
03:22
Right! Yeah yeah ok cool totally
03:26
yeah
03:32
Sooo, Do you have a lot of boyfrie…
03:35
Naaaah
03:37
Ok yeah, I think I get it now
04:19
04:31
Soo, What do you have for luch today?
04:34
excuse me
04:37
Really! Is too personal?
04:42
Salad,
04:44
Ooh
04:45
Ok so you like vegan
04:48
Yeah, you know minus
04:50
the chicken, bacon, fried cheese, goat cheese
04:53
05:01
here
05:03
Take my coat
05:04
aah your coat is not going to bring back the feelings of my fingers
05:07
Its ok, come on
05:16
Better?
05:20
Better
05:26
We gotta go!
05:27
ouuh
05:47
No way!
05:49
NOWAY!
05:51
NO
05:53
Look Its the last night I promise
05:55
Could we get a taxi?
06:32
07:22
07:24
Stop! Ok right
07:27
Can you hold me? Yeah
07:34
Dude! Stop calling me!
07:37
Yeah I am not at my place
07:39
Beacuse I’m sick of this, I’m not going be
07:42
the person for you just because you feel lonely
07:45
yeah
07:46
So
07:47
Fuck off
07:55
Are you ok?
07:57
Yeah I’m fine lets just be going
08:00
Who was that?
08:01
Naaaah
08:07
Wait
08:08
It was my ex-boyfriend
08:14
Do you want to talk about it?
08:18
There is not much to talk about
08:20
He was a guy we dated and after a
08:23
year he still can’t spell my name right
08:28
Cool
08:29
I don’t even ask what it is soo
08:33
Morning!
08:35
Morning!
08:36
08:38
Seriously Where are we?
08:41
Aaah
08:42
Home
08:45
Do have a pass port sand or something?
08:50
09:01
09:02
09:06
09:09
09:11
Take it easy!
09:13
Mm
09:16
Yeah , I don’t wake up my uncle
09:21
You live with your uncle?
09:23
Yeah and my aunt and their kinds
09:26
But its ok cus I got the whole basement, part of the basement
09:29
to myself and …Look I just going to talk you but
09:32
I knew you wouldn’t come over if told you
09:34
I have to go!!
09:37
Wow No you don’t have to go ,
09:39
Hey! Just wait
09:40
Look
09:41
You were suppose to be so asshole
09:44
That you look like five minute away in his shitty apartment and
09:47
and we were going to have this hot dity sexy
09:49
and then I was going to fall sleep
09:51
and then you were going to fall sleep and then I would leave and never going to see each other again
09:54
and I would feel better
09:56
09:58
And this isn’t me
10:02
Stay, No Just
10:06
It’s been a really long night
10:10
We can… just sleep
10:15
I won’t touch you
10:18
I promise
10:39
Wow
10:41
Good night!
11:04
My name’s
11:05
Naaaah
11:08
11:10
11:31
You are so…
11:38
eeh
11:39
ah I sorry
11:41
It’s all right!
11:43
I’m so fucking tired
11:44
Aaah
11:45
God, Me too!
12:02
I don’t even know anything about
12:08
It’s ok
12:12
I’m an excellent speller
12:20
12:21
12:24
12:27
12:29
12:34
12:36
12:41
12:44
12:51
12:52
12:57
12:59
13:02
13:07
13:11
13:13
13:15
13:18
13:23
13:26
13:30
13:31
13:34
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.