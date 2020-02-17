By Omeleto

.

.

On a cold winter night, Lynn just wants a one-night stand. As she kisses the slightly dorky guy outside a club in Toronto, she thinks she’s found it.

But he lives two hours away via public transit, which makes her “no strings attached” encounter suddenly complicated.

As the couple gets on the subway and then on a bus, what starts out as excitement gets awkward fast. But as things get real, what begins as a fleeting encounter becomes much more interesting.

This sweet, winning romantic comedy is carried by its excellent script, as well as earnest, relatable performances by its lead actors. Captured with excellent camerawork and scored with dreamy indie rock, “Long Branch” captures what it’s like to be young, dealing with less than ideal adult lives and falling in love when you least expect it.

The journey to a delicate, budding new relationship is filled with obstacles and rocky moments, but by the film’s end, you’ll want to keep following this pair into the future.

ABOUT OMELETO

Omeleto is the home of award-winning short films. We showcase Sundance winners, Oscar noms and critically-acclaimed filmmakers from every genre. Subscribe for more: http://sub2.omele.to

A young woman finds a one-night stand. But he lives 2 hours away via public transit. | Long Branch

http://youtu.be/rVBhvVK8RwM

http://omeleto.com/243952/

Omeleto

http://www.youtube.com/c/Omeleto

http://omeleto.com

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:18

00:21

00:23

Do do do you need to get going ? Aa

00:26

Aa

00:27

I walk you, where need to go it cool…

00:29

Do you wanna fuck?

00:30

Yes!

00:31

Yes, I do!

00:33

Good!

00:34

Aah?

00:35

Let’s go to your place, Mine there is people ove.

00:38

Yeah, ah?

00:42

How is your air support?

00:44

Why?

00:45

We’re going to need to run

01:03

01:08

01:10

01:15

01:24

01:28

01:30

Seriously, Where do you live?

01:32

Aam

01:33

LongBranch

01:34

01:36

You are …

01:37

01:37

No

01:38

Noo

01:39

It’s It’s just temporary

01:41

This is going to like three hours

01:44

It’s more like two

01:47

But one if you got a really pop cast

01:53

Do you wanna.. do you wanna turn around?

01:57

No!

01:59

We’re going this

02:08

Roses, Roses

02:10

-Hey ya, Give me aah

02:12

One Rose for the lady

02:13

Noo

02:13

No

02:14

No no no We are ok

02:15

we are great!

02:16

Whaat? Do you like romance?

02:19

Hey! Don’t you like flowers?

02:20

Look,

02:21

Tonight It isn’t about romance, OK!

02:52

Do you need to get that?

02:53

Nope

03:03

Maybe I

03:04

You know, you should provably

03:06

Use this time up to be

03:07

aah

03:07

get to know each other littler be, my name…

03:09

Naaaah

03:10

03:12

It’s too personal

03:14

Let’s just keep thinks…surface

03:17

Surface…?

03:19

03:22

Right! Yeah yeah ok cool totally

03:26

yeah

03:32

Sooo, Do you have a lot of boyfrie…

03:35

Naaaah

03:37

Ok yeah, I think I get it now

04:19

04:31

Soo, What do you have for luch today?

04:34

excuse me

04:37

Really! Is too personal?

04:42

Salad,

04:44

Ooh

04:45

Ok so you like vegan

04:48

Yeah, you know minus

04:50

the chicken, bacon, fried cheese, goat cheese

04:53

05:01

here

05:03

Take my coat

05:04

aah your coat is not going to bring back the feelings of my fingers

05:07

Its ok, come on

05:16

Better?

05:20

Better

05:26

We gotta go!

05:27

ouuh

05:47

No way!

05:49

NOWAY!

05:51

NO

05:53

Look Its the last night I promise

05:55

Could we get a taxi?

06:32

07:22

07:24

Stop! Ok right

07:27

Can you hold me? Yeah

07:34

Dude! Stop calling me!

07:37

Yeah I am not at my place

07:39

Beacuse I’m sick of this, I’m not going be

07:42

the person for you just because you feel lonely

07:45

yeah

07:46

So

07:47

Fuck off

07:55

Are you ok?

07:57

Yeah I’m fine lets just be going

08:00

Who was that?

08:01

Naaaah

08:07

Wait

08:08

It was my ex-boyfriend

08:14

Do you want to talk about it?

08:18

There is not much to talk about

08:20

He was a guy we dated and after a

08:23

year he still can’t spell my name right

08:28

Cool

08:29

I don’t even ask what it is soo

08:33

Morning!

08:35

Morning!

08:36

08:38

Seriously Where are we?

08:41

Aaah

08:42

Home

08:45

Do have a pass port sand or something?

08:50

09:01

09:02

09:06

09:09

09:11

Take it easy!

09:13

Mm

09:16

Yeah , I don’t wake up my uncle

09:21

You live with your uncle?

09:23

Yeah and my aunt and their kinds

09:26

But its ok cus I got the whole basement, part of the basement

09:29

to myself and …Look I just going to talk you but

09:32

I knew you wouldn’t come over if told you

09:34

I have to go!!

09:37

Wow No you don’t have to go ,

09:39

Hey! Just wait

09:40

Look

09:41

You were suppose to be so asshole

09:44

That you look like five minute away in his shitty apartment and

09:47

and we were going to have this hot dity sexy

09:49

and then I was going to fall sleep

09:51

and then you were going to fall sleep and then I would leave and never going to see each other again

09:54

and I would feel better

09:56

09:58

And this isn’t me

10:02

Stay, No Just

10:06

It’s been a really long night

10:10

We can… just sleep

10:15

I won’t touch you

10:18

I promise

10:39

Wow

10:41

Good night!

11:04

My name’s

11:05

Naaaah

11:08

11:10

11:31

You are so…

11:38

eeh

11:39

ah I sorry

11:41

It’s all right!

11:43

I’m so fucking tired

11:44

Aaah

11:45

God, Me too!

12:02

I don’t even know anything about

12:08

It’s ok

12:12

I’m an excellent speller

12:20

12:21

12:24

12:27

12:29

12:34

12:36

12:41

12:44

12:51

12:52

12:57

12:59

13:02

13:07

13:11

13:13

13:15

13:18

13:23

13:26

13:30

13:31

13:34

—

