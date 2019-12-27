Marketing Lessons from David and Goliath

Let’s start this marketing innovation blog with a Bible story from the book of Samuel.

Now the Philistines gathered their forces for war and assembled at Sokoh in Judah. They pitched camp at Ephes Dammim, between Sokoh and Azekah. Saul and the Israelites assembled and camped in the Valley of Elah and drew up their battle line to meet the Philistines. The Philistines occupied one hill and the Israelites another, with the valley between them.

A champion named Goliath came out of the Philistine camp. His height was six cubits and a span. He had a bronze helmet on his head and wore a coat of scale armor of bronze and a bronze javelin was slung on his back. His spear shaft was like a weaver’s rod, and its iron point weighed six hundred shekels.

Goliath stood and shouted to the ranks of Israel, “Why do you come out and line up for battle? Am I not a Philistine, and are you not the servants of Saul? Choose a man and have him come down to me. If he is able to fight and kill me, we will become your subjects; but if I overcome him and kill him, you will become our subjects and serve us.” Then the Philistine said, “This day I defy the armies of Israel! Give me a man and let us fight each other.” On hearing the Philistine’s words, Saul and all the Israelites were dismayed and terrified.

We know what happened next. David, a young shepherd boy, had been sent by his father to take food to his brothers in the army. He accepted Goliath’s challenge. While guarding the sheep he had developed great accuracy with his sling. He took some stones and hit Goliath in the forehehead with a sling shot, felling the giant. He then cut off Goliath’s head with his sword. The Israelites were victorious.

The lessons are clear – you cannot beat a man who has a six foot spear with a four foot spear. If your opponent is bigger than you and stronger than you then do not take him on directly – you have to outflank him.

It is no good trying to take on Amazon with a webstore that offers good price and delivery – you are playing Amazon’s game. It is no good taking on Google with your cute search engine. Do not try to compete with Apple and Samsung with a me-too phone. You have to do something radically different.

We have seen many Goliaths fall; Nokia, Blockbuster, Kodak etc. Encyclopaedia Britannica was the Goliath of expert reference information. Wikipedia beat them with a completely different approach. When you compete with a very strong incumbent do not play their game. Do not attack them head on. Do some lateral thinking and come at them with an unexpected approach from the side.

A version of this post was previously published on Destination-Innovation and is republished here with permission from the author.



Photo credit: istockphoto