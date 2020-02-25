Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Meccamorphosis – ‘Duck You Autocorrect’

Meccamorphosis – ‘Duck You Autocorrect’

“Duck you autocorrect. You keep playing with me, keep acting like I ain’t said what I said.”

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:07
Duck you autocorrect.
00:11
You keep playing with me,
00:13
keep acting like I ain’t said what I said.
00:15
No, phone, I said, “nigger!”
00:19
Not “night.”
00:21
Nigger, I said “slave,” not “space.”
00:24
You keep messing up my poem!
00:26
Keep acting like the white people who made you
00:28
trying to change my conversations to what you thought was right.
00:31
Wrong!
00:32
Got my tongue feeling imprisoned in my phone
00:35
like I’m about to catch a case.
00:36
But let me not, ’cause ain’t it to be Black
00:39
to look back at a sentence and see something wrong,
00:42
something not add up?
00:44
Supposed to say ten days,
00:45
but now you got ten years
00:46
in an autocorrectional facility that is my phone plan.
00:49
Come on, night, uh! Nigger!
00:51
You are the white friends I don’t have,
00:54
always correcting my Ebonics while using it.
00:57
Want me to chill,
00:59
want me to chill on that Black talk
01:01
’cause you want a good “night,” a safe “space.”
01:04
You want a Black person who corrects themselves
01:06
in the presence of whiteness automatically.
01:08
Tell me why, autocorrect,
01:11
every time I tell you my name is Mecca,
01:14
you grip on the whip and asks,
01:16
“Did you mean Megan?”
01:18
No!
01:20
See, autocorrect just wants paradise?
01:23
No, privilege.
01:24
Autocorrect just wants order?
01:26
No, ownership.
01:27
In the news,
01:28
where every Black face is autocorrected into a mug shot in the neighborhoods,
01:31
where justification is autocorrected into reestablishing history,
01:35
where history is autocorrected by the victors in politics,
01:38
where the only thing that flips faster than autocorrect are white allies.
01:42
And I say no!
01:43
I say I am correct.
01:45
I am right answer.
01:47
I am what I am. I said what I said.
01:49
Nigger!
01:51
And you know what?
01:54
My phone finally says “nigger,”
01:57
and I’m starting to think
01:59
it shouldn’t.
02:01
(cheers and applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

