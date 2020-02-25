Meccamorphosis – ‘Duck You Autocorrect’

By Button Poetry

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:07 Duck you autocorrect.

00:11 You keep playing with me,

00:13 keep acting like I ain’t said what I said.

00:15 No, phone, I said, “nigger!”

00:19 Not “night.”

00:21 Nigger, I said “slave,” not “space.”

00:24 You keep messing up my poem!

00:26 Keep acting like the white people who made you

00:28 trying to change my conversations to what you thought was right.

00:31 Wrong!

00:32 Got my tongue feeling imprisoned in my phone

00:35 like I’m about to catch a case.

00:36 But let me not, ’cause ain’t it to be Black

00:39 to look back at a sentence and see something wrong,

00:42 something not add up?

00:44 Supposed to say ten days,

00:45 but now you got ten years

00:46 in an autocorrectional facility that is my phone plan.

00:49 Come on, night, uh! Nigger!

00:51 You are the white friends I don’t have,

00:54 always correcting my Ebonics while using it.

00:57 Want me to chill,

00:59 want me to chill on that Black talk

01:01 ’cause you want a good “night,” a safe “space.”

01:04 You want a Black person who corrects themselves

01:06 in the presence of whiteness automatically.

01:08 Tell me why, autocorrect,

01:11 every time I tell you my name is Mecca,

01:14 you grip on the whip and asks,

01:16 “Did you mean Megan?”

01:18 No!

01:20 See, autocorrect just wants paradise?

01:23 No, privilege.

01:24 Autocorrect just wants order?

01:26 No, ownership.

01:27 In the news,

01:28 where every Black face is autocorrected into a mug shot in the neighborhoods,

01:31 where justification is autocorrected into reestablishing history,

01:35 where history is autocorrected by the victors in politics,

01:38 where the only thing that flips faster than autocorrect are white allies.

01:42 And I say no!

01:43 I say I am correct.

01:45 I am right answer.

01:47 I am what I am. I said what I said.

01:49 Nigger!

01:51 And you know what?

01:54 My phone finally says “nigger,”

01:57 and I’m starting to think

01:59 it shouldn’t.

02:01 (cheers and applause)

