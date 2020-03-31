Get Daily Email
Men and Vulnerability … A Conversation

Men and Vulnerability … A Conversation

Is a man expressing his vulnerability a good thing?

Dr. Vibe hosts a conversation with a pair of men’s leaders about men and vulnerability

Dr. Vibe speaks with Robert Leung and MJ Durkin and gets their takes on men and vulnerability.

During the conversation, the men talked about:

– If vulnerability is helpful for men who are going through challenges
– The definition of vulnerability
– Vulnerability vs. being brave
– How does shame tie into vulnerability for men?
– Why men reaching out and talking about shame is so important for overcoming it?
– Men being vulnerable in a dating relationship
– Why do many men struggle with fully opening up? How does this affect their relationships?
– What are some tips for helping men become more vulnerable? How can we listen with an open heart and an open mind?

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe 'demolishing the digital divide and raising the level of consciousness', The Prime Minister of Pertinent Information, Connector, Producer and Host of the award winning The Dr. Vibe Show™ - The Home Of Epic Conversations™, Digital Curator, Digital Publisher. Dr. Vibe received the 2018 Canadian Ethnic Media Association's "Innovation Award". Follow Dr. Vibe on Twitter @DrVibeShow and check him out on thedrvibeshow.com.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

