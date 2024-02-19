Men Are Done Dating These Women and We Know Why

Oh, women!

It seems we have no shortage of tears. We cry when are given too much attention. We cry when are being ignored. Now we are crying because there are no good men left in the dating pool.

It’s exhausting, isn’t it?

When Match.com and OkCupid came out, we thought we would have endless opportunities to fall in love. Luckily, some did find their soulmates on these apps. Then Tinder came and destroyed the online dating scene.

Today, the online dating market is infested with players and incels which makes it excruciatingly difficult to meet a suitable partner.

Despite the abundance of options, the ease of rejection makes it impossible to invest in a serious relationship. I haven’t been on any dating app for quite a while but my friends who are actively searching for soulmates online are having a meltdown.

I know it’s easy for us to blame other people for our dilemma. However, the truth remains that women are the reason dating culture is so messed up right now.

The moment we started catcalling men who genuinely showed interest in us at the parking lot and grocery — calling them creeps and rapists, we broke men. Now most of them are not confident walking up to us.

And girl, the nerve of us to even say these men are intimidated because they are not actively pursuing us as they used to.

Women’s high expectations are ruining our dating culture and men are getting picky with the sort of women they invest in.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with having high expectations but they should be realistic. Most women want high-value men who are six feet tall, not fat, make six figures and are loyal. That’s great!

The problem is only 17 percent of the male populating are over 6 ft, 28 percent are not fat and just 17 percent make over $100000 a year. What’s more important is that the high-class men women seek are most likely womaniser because these men know they have too many fishes to choose from the ocean so they are more likely to be casanovas.

But here is where it gets interesting.

Most of the women looking for high-value men have nothing to offer. They do not have a degree, no skills, no job and yet, they live an expensive lifestyle. They only bring their bodies and sex to the table and high-value men do not commit to cheap women who have nothing tangible to offer.

Women are becoming pickers with the men they date and so are men. Especially men, because they have more to lose if the woman decides she’s no longer interested in the relationship.

After carefully discussing with a few men and doing my research on the types of women men like to date, which I shared in another post, I spotted six women men avoid at all costs.

So ladies, if you are wondering why your first date never made it to the second one, or why you keep attracting losers, you might find your answers here.

You always think the grass is greener

These types of women are ungrateful. They use and dump men like underwear. No matter how good a guy is to them, they will always want something thing better.

They are never content with what they have so they keep their dating options open, hoping that the next guy will be better than their current guy. They don’t commit to anyone, which makes it impossible to have a sustainable relationship with them.

Good men have given up playing games. So when they meet the “greener-the-better” ladies, they turn the other way. No man likes an ungrateful women, especially when he knows she will leave him whenever she wants.

The grass may be greener from inside but sometimes green grasses are infested with snakes. So there is no guarantee that the next guy will be better.

You don’t reciprocate his time and attention

This group are dangerously self-absorbed. They are the “me, me, me” ladies. They expect men to chase them, plan dates, and spoil them with affection and money but will never reciprocate what they receive.

Have you ever been in a relationship where your partner takes and takes without giving in return? These women are bossy and always want the man to do things her way.

New flash Sis, men are done sacrificing and pleasing you guys without getting any appreciation. Relationship is give and take. If you can’t give what you expect, don’t cry when you get benched.

You put conditions on your love but expect unconditional love

Most women want to feel loved and accepted for who they are but they don’t give men the same opportunity. They want true love which is unconditional but will love the man as long as he meets her conditions.

This type of woman creates anxiety in the relationship. The man will always feel unworthy because if he doesn’t meet the woman’s expectations she will withdraw from him and sometimes end the relationship.

Seeking constant validation and approval from your partner is unhealthy. This type of woman stays in relationships that benefit her. They like dating wealthy and influential men to grow their social and financial status.

If you are a woman who withholds affection and love until your man buys you a gift, does what you asked of him, or blackmails him when he can’t provide what you want, then it’s no wonder men are not committing to you.

Men have picked up defamatory statements like, “If you really loved me, you would…” and “I can’t believe you would do this to me after all I’ve done for you,” to know when a woman’s love is conditional.

You never want him to show weakness

When I asked some of my married male friends why they cheated on their wives, they said one of the reasons was that their wives didn’t care about their emotions.

Most men either don’t communicate their fears and when they do, they make it sound like it’s nothing to worry about. So when a man expresses vulnerability, the woman calls him a weak man or a crybaby or sassy.

Just recently, a man commented on my post that men like women who do not shame them when they want to cry on their shoulders and allow them to whine about their fears.

So if you are a woman who shuts down men for expressing their feelings instead of hugging them, stop it. Men are humans too. Sometimes they want to cry, other times they want to laugh hard.

When men feel vulnerable they withdraw to their caves. If he approaches you and speaks of his pain or worries, just listen and be in the moment with him.

You don’t give him space to reconnect with his masculinity

I say this all the time, men like having their space. But some women are too insecure and assume the man is withdrawn because he doesn’t love her anymore.

I wrote a post on why Women Are Against Men Having Man Caves and I was surprised by the number of men who argued they like having their space even if they don’t call their private room caves.

I like having my own space. So I understand why men need a “man cave.” Unfortunately, not all women are comfortable with their men having their private time and they avoid these women like a plague.

Before a man commits to you, he wants to know you will not deprive him of having his space when he needs it. Because that’s when they refill their energy lost over daily stress and reconnect with their goal as men.

Every man wants to be his woman’s hero. If they are depressed or fatigued, they withdraw from you to work on themselves so they can be the responsible men you want them to be.

You don’t submit to his leadership

Alright! Don’t freak out yet, Ladies.

I have written an extensive article on submission and you should know I only submit to men who submit to me.

Submission isn’t gender-based. When you submit to a man it shows you trust him as much as you trust yourself, and girl, not every man gets to take that seat.

Submission should be given if the man is worthy of your trust. I believe the highest honor a woman can give her man is to submit under his leadership and allow him to be the captain of the ship.

There can’t be two captains in a relationship so unless you are willing to let the man be in his masculinity and lead you, girl, you will have a hard time attracting a real gentleman.

Because most attractive high value men already have what they need in life. Most of them have successful careers and children scattered across the globe. The only thing missing is the companion of a woman who recognizes his authority and will not compete with him.

So if you like dating masculine men be ready to be in your femininity or else he won’t commit to you when he’s ready to settle down.

…

