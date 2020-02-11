Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Miller and Son

Miller and Son

A transwoman mechanic lives between running her family's auto shop during the day and expressing her femininity at night, until an unforeseen event threatens balance of her compartmentalized life.

.

Miller & Son from Asher Jelinsky on Vimeo.

.

Shortlisted. For Your Consideration (Best Live Action Short Film)

MILLER & SON
by Asher Jelinsky
Fiction | 2019 | USA | 21min

A transwoman mechanic lives between running her family’s auto shop during the day and expressing her femininity at night, until an unforeseen event threatens balance of her compartmentalized life.

CAST & CREW
Written & Directed by: Asher Jelinsky
Produced by: Kate Chamuris
Cinematography by: Robert Nachman
Production Design by: Robert Aguirre
Edited by: Selinda Zhou
Sound Design by: This Is Sound Design
Music by: Art Bleek, Curtis Heath
Casting by: Russell Boast, CSA
Starring: Jesse James Keitel, Ryan Cutrona, Travis Hammer, Alexandra Grey

BIO
Writer/Director Asher Jelinsky is a graduate of the American Film Institute Conservatory and recipient of the Franklin J. Schaffner Fellow Award for Directing, presented by AFI Fest. Their latest film MILLER & SON won the gold medal Student Academy Award, the BAFTA Student Film Award, and the Cannes Lions Young Director Award. Asher’s unique perspective as a nonbinary filmmaker fuels a passion for character-driven stories about outsiders, the resilient quest for identity, and the nuances of human connection. Asher is currently developing a feature and a tv pilot.

AWARDS
Student Academy Awards – Winner, Gold
BAFTA Student Film Awards – Winner, Best Live Action
Clermont Ferrand International Short Film Festival – Nominee, Grand Prix
St. Louis International Film Festival – Winner, Best Live-Action Short
Ashland Independent Film Festival – Winner, Best Narrative Short (Jury & Audience Awards)
Cannes Lions Young Director Award – Winner, Gold
Casting Society Artios Awards – Nominee, Short Film Casting
Venice TV Award – Nominee, New Talent
Nevada City Film Festival – Winner, Best Performance Jesse James Keitel
SF Shorts – Winner, Audience Award
North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Festival – Winner, Best Long Form Dramatic Short
FilmOut San Diego – Winner, Outstanding Artistic Achievement

This post was previously published on Vimeo.com.

◊♦◊

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

