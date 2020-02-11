Miller and Son

.

Shortlisted. For Your Consideration (Best Live Action Short Film)

MILLER & SON

by Asher Jelinsky

Fiction | 2019 | USA | 21min

A transwoman mechanic lives between running her family’s auto shop during the day and expressing her femininity at night, until an unforeseen event threatens balance of her compartmentalized life.

CAST & CREW

Written & Directed by: Asher Jelinsky

Produced by: Kate Chamuris

Cinematography by: Robert Nachman

Production Design by: Robert Aguirre

Edited by: Selinda Zhou

Sound Design by: This Is Sound Design

Music by: Art Bleek, Curtis Heath

Casting by: Russell Boast, CSA

Starring: Jesse James Keitel, Ryan Cutrona, Travis Hammer, Alexandra Grey

BIO

Writer/Director Asher Jelinsky is a graduate of the American Film Institute Conservatory and recipient of the Franklin J. Schaffner Fellow Award for Directing, presented by AFI Fest. Their latest film MILLER & SON won the gold medal Student Academy Award, the BAFTA Student Film Award, and the Cannes Lions Young Director Award. Asher’s unique perspective as a nonbinary filmmaker fuels a passion for character-driven stories about outsiders, the resilient quest for identity, and the nuances of human connection. Asher is currently developing a feature and a tv pilot.

AWARDS

Student Academy Awards – Winner, Gold

BAFTA Student Film Awards – Winner, Best Live Action

Clermont Ferrand International Short Film Festival – Nominee, Grand Prix

St. Louis International Film Festival – Winner, Best Live-Action Short

Ashland Independent Film Festival – Winner, Best Narrative Short (Jury & Audience Awards)

Cannes Lions Young Director Award – Winner, Gold

Casting Society Artios Awards – Nominee, Short Film Casting

Venice TV Award – Nominee, New Talent

Nevada City Film Festival – Winner, Best Performance Jesse James Keitel

SF Shorts – Winner, Audience Award

North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Festival – Winner, Best Long Form Dramatic Short

FilmOut San Diego – Winner, Outstanding Artistic Achievement

