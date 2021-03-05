My Battle With Depression [Video]

By Beleaf In Fatherhood
Dear Beleaf,
First I would like to apologize for contacting you on your business email. I am not active on any social media platforms so this was my only way of contacting you. The reason for this email is to share my testimony on how Beleaf in Fatherhood changed my life. For some reason, I feel that God is putting this on heart to share with you and your family.
In 2016, I found out that my girlfriend and I were pregnant. I was 21 years old at the time and she was 20 years old. I had a lot of mix emotions about the pregnancy, I didn’t know how to feel because I wasn’t sure if I was ready for the responsibility of taking care of a child. I’m not going to lie I was negative about the whole thing from the jump. I kind of switched up on her and even though I was there physically and wasn’t there for her emotionally. I felt that I wasn’t prepared for raising a child so I made her an appointment to get an abortion. I was so checked out mentally that I went against my own beliefs. I was the one pushing for the appointment. You see, I was raised in a Christian household. So going down that road was not suppose to even be a thought/option. I’m not going to lie, I lost my way. I remember being upset at myself because I know deep down that I was going against God. The appointment was coming up in a few days. I remember being at home and I started to break down because I know what we were going to do was wrong. That night I kept praying to God for forgiveness and kept asking for a sign. When I pulled myself together, I started to research on becoming a father. I remembered googling, what is it like being a father. I just went down a rabbit hole of researching about becoming a father. I soon found myself on youtube and I stumbled upon your channel. At the time I didn’t know what a vlog/vlogger was. But the first episode really spoke to me. When you said being present is important, that was the sign I was looking for. I watched the whole season 1 of Beleaf in Fatherhood that night. The next day I shared your channel with my girl and I apologized to her. She was happy because all along I was the only one pushing for the appointment. Beleaf in Fatherhood helped me overcome the self-doubt that had about raising a child. You helped me realize that God doesn’t put you in situations in life that you can’t handle. Your channel gave me clarity and we didn’t go through with the abortion. Beleaf in Fatherhood not only helped me through this rough time but it helped me afterwards as well. After not going through with the appointment, I dealt with the guilt of almost going through with the abortion. But what got me past it was your saying in being present. So in order for me to be present, I had to not let that time period of my life define who I am but just learn from it. My daughter is now 2 years old. She is here because I believe God spoke to me through your channel. I appreciate you and your family. I appreciate your time.
