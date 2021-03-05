My Battle With Depression [Video]

By Beleaf In Fatherhood

Dear Beleaf,

First I would like to apologize for contacting you on your business email. I am not active on any social media platforms so this was my only way of contacting you. The reason for this email is to share my testimony on how Beleaf in Fatherhood changed my life. For some reason, I feel that God is putting this on heart to share with you and your family.

In 2016, I found out that my girlfriend and I were pregnant. I was 21 years old at the time and she was 20 years old. I had a lot of mix emotions about the pregnancy, I didn’t know how to feel because I wasn’t sure if I was ready for the responsibility of taking care of a child. I’m not going to lie I was negative about the whole thing from the jump. I kind of switched up on her and even though I was there physically and wasn’t there for her emotionally. I felt that I wasn’t prepared for raising a child so I made her an appointment to get an abortion. I was so checked out mentally that I went against my own beliefs. I was the one pushing for the appointment. You see, I was raised in a Christian household. So going down that road was not suppose to even be a thought/option. I’m not going to lie, I lost my way. I remember being upset at myself because I know deep down that I was going against God. The appointment was coming up in a few days. I remember being at home and I started to break down because I know what we were going to do was wrong. That night I kept praying to God for forgiveness and kept asking for a sign. When I pulled myself together, I started to research on becoming a father. I remembered googling, what is it like being a father. I just went down a rabbit hole of researching about becoming a father. I soon found myself on youtube and I stumbled upon your channel. At the time I didn’t know what a vlog/vlogger was. But the first episode really spoke to me. When you said being present is important, that was the sign I was looking for. I watched the whole season 1 of Beleaf in Fatherhood that night. The next day I shared your channel with my girl and I apologized to her. She was happy because all along I was the only one pushing for the appointment. Beleaf in Fatherhood helped me overcome the self-doubt that had about raising a child. You helped me realize that God doesn’t put you in situations in life that you can’t handle. Your channel gave me clarity and we didn’t go through with the abortion. Beleaf in Fatherhood not only helped me through this rough time but it helped me afterwards as well. After not going through with the appointment, I dealt with the guilt of almost going through with the abortion. But what got me past it was your saying in being present. So in order for me to be present, I had to not let that time period of my life define who I am but just learn from it. My daughter is now 2 years old. She is here because I believe God spoke to me through your channel. I appreciate you and your family. I appreciate your time.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 [Music]

00:17 yo sup y’all believe here from belief in

00:20 fatherhood I want to remind you to make

00:21 sure you subscribe to this channel if

00:23 you have not subscribed to it yet and

00:25 molly-whopped that like button if you

00:26 like this video we’re gonna talk about

00:28 something pretty deep and that is how I

00:30 still struggle with depression and what

00:33 are the type of things that help me get

00:34 out of it this is kind of a different

00:37 thing I know a lot of us out there may

00:39 struggle with depression and mental

00:40 health and for a long time it’s been

00:43 something that was looked down upon and

00:45 frowned upon but now people are taking

00:46 it more serious and as a creator as as

00:50 someone who you know has struggled with

00:55 feeling like I was worth anything for a

00:59 long period of my life I I wanted to

01:03 take the time to kind of let you guys

01:04 know that I still struggle with

01:06 depression often today was a hard day

01:11 this morning I had to reach out to some

01:14 people and ask them to pray for me and

01:16 then I I put a post out on social media

01:18 I was like yo I am you know dealing with

01:21 depression please pray for me and one of

01:25 the points I made was I’m not I don’t

01:27 actually want to talk about it I said uh

01:29 prayer is needed today fighting

01:31 depression thank you this doesn’t mean

01:32 that I want to talk about it I’m just

01:34 asking that if you if I come across your

01:37 mind while you’re talking to God

01:38 ask for peace on my journey thank you

01:41 and so for me I don’t know what I need

01:46 to actually say or what the point is on

01:49 why I’m depressed sometimes I’m just

01:50 just feel like it’s just it’s just it

01:54 gets dark and so sometimes when you’re

01:58 struggling with depression one of the

01:59 things that you flirt with is suicide

02:02 and I kind of want to take the stigma

02:05 away from people being able to talk

02:07 about stuff like this because I always

02:10 like I felt like I was delivered from

02:12 having

02:13 suicidal thoughts but then I still had

02:14 them sometimes and not that I know that

02:17 I’m not valuable or that I know that my

02:21 life isn’t worth something but literally

02:22 like I don’t feel like I can take some

02:25 of the pressures and things that I deal

02:27 with I feel like that sometimes and

02:31 because I deal with that

02:34 I feel very like like feeling that way

02:37 and saying it aloud brings sort of shame

02:40 now I struggle with suicidal thoughts

02:43 and all this since I was 9 years old it

02:47 never really went away went away briefly

02:49 when I got saved and I got super

02:51 distracted but once I stopped feeling

02:54 fulfilled by the same things I I began

03:04 to feel this feeling again and so the

03:07 obvious thing is like do what do what

03:09 makes you not feel that way well

03:11 sometimes that that’s not enough because

03:12 even when you feel like you’re doing

03:14 things for the Lord are you’re doing

03:15 things with the extreme purpose you

03:17 still feel like you’re not worth what

03:20 you’ve been created for so I was having

03:22 a rough day and I want to read this

03:25 email to you that I got now so I posted

03:28 about my depression at 8 in the morning

03:30 I texted a friend of mine and I put it a

03:33 Instagram outlet that says like I’m

03:36 dealing with depression if you could

03:38 pray for me that’d be great at 1129 I

03:40 got this email and I will ask this

03:42 person if I could share with you I’m not

03:43 gonna disclose a name but I want to

03:46 share this with you because I feel like

03:47 this this is a really important piece to

03:51 the story here the email says dear

03:54 belief first I would like to apologize

03:56 for contacting or in your business email

03:58 I am not active on any social media

04:00 platform so this was my only way of

04:02 contacting you so that means that this

04:04 person does not have social media so

04:06 it’s not like they read what I wrote and

04:09 then like was like hey let me try to

04:12 encourage this guy this is just a random

04:14 email from a person the reason for this

04:17 email is to share my testimony on how

04:19 belief and father had changed my life

04:21 for some reason I feel like God is

04:23 putting this on my heart to share with

04:25 you and your faith

04:26 in 2016 I found out that my girlfriend

04:29 and I were pregnant I was 21 years old

04:31 at the time and she was 20 I had a lot

04:34 of mixed emotions about the pregnancy I

04:36 didn’t know how to feel because I wasn’t

04:38 sure if I was ready for the

04:39 responsibility of taking care of a child

04:41 I’m not gonna lie I was negative about

04:43 the whole thing from the jump I kind of

04:45 switched up on her even though I was

04:48 there physically I wasn’t there for her

04:50 emotionally I felt that I wasn’t

04:52 prepared for raising a child so I made

04:55 her an appointment to get an abortion

04:57 I was so checked out mentally that I

04:59 went against my own beliefs I was the

05:02 one pushing for the appointment you see

05:04 I was raised in a Christian household so

05:07 going down that road was not supposed to

05:08 even be a thought I’m not gonna lie I

05:11 lost my way

05:12 I remember being upset at myself because

05:15 I know deep down that I was going

05:18 against God the appointment was coming

05:21 up in a few days I remember being at

05:23 home and I started to break down because

05:26 I know what we were going to do was

05:28 wrong that night I kept praying to God

05:31 for forgiveness and kept asking for a

05:32 sign when I pulled myself together I

05:34 started research on becoming a father

05:37 I remember googling what is it like to

05:40 be a father I just went down a rabbit

05:42 hole of searching about becoming a

05:44 father

05:44 I soon found myself on YouTube and I

05:47 stumbled upon your channel at the time I

05:49 didn’t know what a vlogger was but the

05:52 first episode really spoke to me when

05:55 you said being present is important that

05:57 was a sign that I was looking for I

05:59 watched the whole season when a belief

06:01 and fatherhood that night and the next

06:02 day I shared your channel with my girl

06:05 and apologized to her she was happy

06:07 because all along I was the only one

06:09 pushing for the appointment believe him

06:11 probably had helped me overcome the

06:12 self-doubt that I had about raising a

06:14 child you helped me realize that God

06:16 doesn’t put you in situations in life

06:18 that you can’t handle your channel gave

06:21 me clarity and we didn’t go and we

06:23 didn’t go through with the abortion

06:24 belief a fatherhood not only helped me

06:26 through this rough time but it helped me

06:28 afterwards as well after not going

06:30 through with the appointment I dealt

06:31 with the guilt of almost going through

06:32 with the abortion but what got me past

06:34 it was you saying be present so in order

06:37 for me to be present I had to let go of

06:39 the time

06:40 in my life define who I am and just

06:42 learned from it my daughter is now two

06:44 years old she is here because I believe

06:46 God spoke to me through your channel I

06:49 appreciate you and your family

06:52 appreciate your time

07:00 now I’m gonna say this my whole life

07:06 I’ve been struggling my my whole life

07:08 since I was nine I was struggling with

07:10 suicide I’m not gonna get into like you

07:14 know my political views on whether

07:17 abortion is whatever but I do want to

07:19 say that aborting me was an option and a

07:23 very convenient option that my mom chose

07:26 not to do my entire life I struggle with

07:29 suicide and so I know that there is

07:33 something that I’m supposed to do but

07:36 it’s interesting that my life has become

07:39 a proponent for more life and that

07:41 through just this simple thing like

07:43 YouTube I’m able to like affect this

07:48 type of change that’s today I feel like

07:51 I got hit with this response to my

07:55 direct feeling my direct emotion and how

07:57 was feeling unworthy and like nothing of

08:01 importance and I feel like God reminded

08:04 me with this email from this young man

08:05 on this day this random exchange how

08:09 valuable early this week I posted an

08:12 Instagram stories I was like yo what is

08:14 the value of your favorite creators

08:16 video like one video if they could post

08:19 one video how much do you think they

08:20 should be paid for that one video and I

08:22 got totally different amounts of answers

08:25 you know when you think about the

08:26 lighting and the equipment and the setup

08:28 and teardown and the editing and the

08:29 shooting like you know some people were

08:31 like you know I think 50 bucks other

08:34 people were like a hundred dollars

08:36 some people like 2,000 so we were like

08:37 6,000 and I just can’t really put a

08:41 value on what happens when I get

08:47 messages like these now these are the

08:48 type of messages that rock me to the

08:51 core and

08:53 that I can’t even I can’t really read

08:56 without remembering what it was like to

08:59 be like feeling like I had no purpose

09:02 like I used to feel like my life would

09:05 never get any better and I would never

09:08 be valuable and God is constantly

09:11 reminding me of my value and so if

09:14 you’re struggling with depression out

09:16 there I just want to encourage you it’s

09:19 let you know that I’m here struggling

09:22 too and um you were definitely not alone

09:25 but if you’re creative

09:27 I would like really urgent to create

09:30 because what you create could actually

09:32 save your own life I want to let you

09:36 guys know how much I love you and I

09:37 appreciate you you know belief and

09:40 fatherhood is brought to you by the

09:44 support of our patreon supporters and uh

09:48 we could not do this work without you so

09:51 I appreciate you so many people on

09:55 patreon was you know I posted this on

09:59 patreon which is a site where you can

10:01 support us you know a dollar a month

10:02 gets you in longer videos and all types

10:05 of stuff like that but they were they

10:08 were responding and just kind of like

10:10 praising God for you know the work that

10:12 we’re able to do and it’s crazy that

10:15 even still now I still struggle on my

10:17 value whether it be monetarily or it be

10:22 from filling of a place of worth and so

10:25 I just want you guys I know you’re not

10:27 alone

10:31 yeah thank you guys so much for watching

10:35 protect your life to keep Network

10:36 popping if you’re fortunate enough to be

10:37 doing life with someone else make sure

10:40 you watch this video with them and if

10:41 they’re not close to you right now share

10:43 with them I’m not gonna shot anybody

10:47 else out at the end of this episode but

10:49 usually be shot somebody up Sam sign up

10:52 for our email list and was on Instagram

10:53 and if you want to sign up for a no list

10:55 make sure you hit the link in the

10:57 description alright guys see you next

11:00 time

11:01 [Music]

11:24 [Music]

