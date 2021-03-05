Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / My Battle With Depression [Video]

My Battle With Depression [Video]

God doesn't put you in situations in life that you can't handle.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Beleaf In Fatherhood

.

.

Dear Beleaf,
First I would like to apologize for contacting you on your business email. I am not active on any social media platforms so this was my only way of contacting you. The reason for this email is to share my testimony on how Beleaf in Fatherhood changed my life. For some reason, I feel that God is putting this on heart to share with you and your family.

In 2016, I found out that my girlfriend and I were pregnant. I was 21 years old at the time and she was 20 years old. I had a lot of mix emotions about the pregnancy, I didn’t know how to feel because I wasn’t sure if I was ready for the responsibility of taking care of a child. I’m not going to lie I was negative about the whole thing from the jump. I kind of switched up on her and even though I was there physically and wasn’t there for her emotionally. I felt that I wasn’t prepared for raising a child so I made her an appointment to get an abortion. I was so checked out mentally that I went against my own beliefs. I was the one pushing for the appointment. You see, I was raised in a Christian household. So going down that road was not suppose to even be a thought/option. I’m not going to lie, I lost my way. I remember being upset at myself because I know deep down that I was going against God. The appointment was coming up in a few days. I remember being at home and I started to break down because I know what we were going to do was wrong. That night I kept praying to God for forgiveness and kept asking for a sign. When I pulled myself together, I started to research on becoming a father. I remembered googling, what is it like being a father. I just went down a rabbit hole of researching about becoming a father. I soon found myself on youtube and I stumbled upon your channel. At the time I didn’t know what a vlog/vlogger was. But the first episode really spoke to me. When you said being present is important, that was the sign I was looking for. I watched the whole season 1 of Beleaf in Fatherhood that night. The next day I shared your channel with my girl and I apologized to her. She was happy because all along I was the only one pushing for the appointment. Beleaf in Fatherhood helped me overcome the self-doubt that had about raising a child. You helped me realize that God doesn’t put you in situations in life that you can’t handle. Your channel gave me clarity and we didn’t go through with the abortion. Beleaf in Fatherhood not only helped me through this rough time but it helped me afterwards as well. After not going through with the appointment, I dealt with the guilt of almost going through with the abortion. But what got me past it was your saying in being present. So in order for me to be present, I had to not let that time period of my life define who I am but just learn from it. My daughter is now 2 years old. She is here because I believe God spoke to me through your channel. I appreciate you and your family. I appreciate your time.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
[Music]
00:17
yo sup y’all believe here from belief in
00:20
fatherhood I want to remind you to make
00:21
sure you subscribe to this channel if
00:23
you have not subscribed to it yet and
00:25
molly-whopped that like button if you
00:26
like this video we’re gonna talk about
00:28
something pretty deep and that is how I
00:30
still struggle with depression and what
00:33
are the type of things that help me get
00:34
out of it this is kind of a different
00:37
thing I know a lot of us out there may
00:39
struggle with depression and mental
00:40
health and for a long time it’s been
00:43
something that was looked down upon and
00:45
frowned upon but now people are taking
00:46
it more serious and as a creator as as
00:50
someone who you know has struggled with
00:55
feeling like I was worth anything for a
00:59
long period of my life I I wanted to
01:03
take the time to kind of let you guys
01:04
know that I still struggle with
01:06
depression often today was a hard day
01:11
this morning I had to reach out to some
01:14
people and ask them to pray for me and
01:16
then I I put a post out on social media
01:18
I was like yo I am you know dealing with
01:21
depression please pray for me and one of
01:25
the points I made was I’m not I don’t
01:27
actually want to talk about it I said uh
01:29
prayer is needed today fighting
01:31
depression thank you this doesn’t mean
01:32
that I want to talk about it I’m just
01:34
asking that if you if I come across your
01:37
mind while you’re talking to God
01:38
ask for peace on my journey thank you
01:41
and so for me I don’t know what I need
01:46
to actually say or what the point is on
01:49
why I’m depressed sometimes I’m just
01:50
just feel like it’s just it’s just it
01:54
gets dark and so sometimes when you’re
01:58
struggling with depression one of the
01:59
things that you flirt with is suicide
02:02
and I kind of want to take the stigma
02:05
away from people being able to talk
02:07
about stuff like this because I always
02:10
like I felt like I was delivered from
02:12
having
02:13
suicidal thoughts but then I still had
02:14
them sometimes and not that I know that
02:17
I’m not valuable or that I know that my
02:21
life isn’t worth something but literally
02:22
like I don’t feel like I can take some
02:25
of the pressures and things that I deal
02:27
with I feel like that sometimes and
02:31
because I deal with that
02:34
I feel very like like feeling that way
02:37
and saying it aloud brings sort of shame
02:40
now I struggle with suicidal thoughts
02:43
and all this since I was 9 years old it
02:47
never really went away went away briefly
02:49
when I got saved and I got super
02:51
distracted but once I stopped feeling
02:54
fulfilled by the same things I I began
03:04
to feel this feeling again and so the
03:07
obvious thing is like do what do what
03:09
makes you not feel that way well
03:11
sometimes that that’s not enough because
03:12
even when you feel like you’re doing
03:14
things for the Lord are you’re doing
03:15
things with the extreme purpose you
03:17
still feel like you’re not worth what
03:20
you’ve been created for so I was having
03:22
a rough day and I want to read this
03:25
email to you that I got now so I posted
03:28
about my depression at 8 in the morning
03:30
I texted a friend of mine and I put it a
03:33
Instagram outlet that says like I’m
03:36
dealing with depression if you could
03:38
pray for me that’d be great at 1129 I
03:40
got this email and I will ask this
03:42
person if I could share with you I’m not
03:43
gonna disclose a name but I want to
03:46
share this with you because I feel like
03:47
this this is a really important piece to
03:51
the story here the email says dear
03:54
belief first I would like to apologize
03:56
for contacting or in your business email
03:58
I am not active on any social media
04:00
platform so this was my only way of
04:02
contacting you so that means that this
04:04
person does not have social media so
04:06
it’s not like they read what I wrote and
04:09
then like was like hey let me try to
04:12
encourage this guy this is just a random
04:14
email from a person the reason for this
04:17
email is to share my testimony on how
04:19
belief and father had changed my life
04:21
for some reason I feel like God is
04:23
putting this on my heart to share with
04:25
you and your faith
04:26
in 2016 I found out that my girlfriend
04:29
and I were pregnant I was 21 years old
04:31
at the time and she was 20 I had a lot
04:34
of mixed emotions about the pregnancy I
04:36
didn’t know how to feel because I wasn’t
04:38
sure if I was ready for the
04:39
responsibility of taking care of a child
04:41
I’m not gonna lie I was negative about
04:43
the whole thing from the jump I kind of
04:45
switched up on her even though I was
04:48
there physically I wasn’t there for her
04:50
emotionally I felt that I wasn’t
04:52
prepared for raising a child so I made
04:55
her an appointment to get an abortion
04:57
I was so checked out mentally that I
04:59
went against my own beliefs I was the
05:02
one pushing for the appointment you see
05:04
I was raised in a Christian household so
05:07
going down that road was not supposed to
05:08
even be a thought I’m not gonna lie I
05:11
lost my way
05:12
I remember being upset at myself because
05:15
I know deep down that I was going
05:18
against God the appointment was coming
05:21
up in a few days I remember being at
05:23
home and I started to break down because
05:26
I know what we were going to do was
05:28
wrong that night I kept praying to God
05:31
for forgiveness and kept asking for a
05:32
sign when I pulled myself together I
05:34
started research on becoming a father
05:37
I remember googling what is it like to
05:40
be a father I just went down a rabbit
05:42
hole of searching about becoming a
05:44
father
05:44
I soon found myself on YouTube and I
05:47
stumbled upon your channel at the time I
05:49
didn’t know what a vlogger was but the
05:52
first episode really spoke to me when
05:55
you said being present is important that
05:57
was a sign that I was looking for I
05:59
watched the whole season when a belief
06:01
and fatherhood that night and the next
06:02
day I shared your channel with my girl
06:05
and apologized to her she was happy
06:07
because all along I was the only one
06:09
pushing for the appointment believe him
06:11
probably had helped me overcome the
06:12
self-doubt that I had about raising a
06:14
child you helped me realize that God
06:16
doesn’t put you in situations in life
06:18
that you can’t handle your channel gave
06:21
me clarity and we didn’t go and we
06:23
didn’t go through with the abortion
06:24
belief a fatherhood not only helped me
06:26
through this rough time but it helped me
06:28
afterwards as well after not going
06:30
through with the appointment I dealt
06:31
with the guilt of almost going through
06:32
with the abortion but what got me past
06:34
it was you saying be present so in order
06:37
for me to be present I had to let go of
06:39
the time
06:40
in my life define who I am and just
06:42
learned from it my daughter is now two
06:44
years old she is here because I believe
06:46
God spoke to me through your channel I
06:49
appreciate you and your family
06:52
appreciate your time
07:00
now I’m gonna say this my whole life
07:06
I’ve been struggling my my whole life
07:08
since I was nine I was struggling with
07:10
suicide I’m not gonna get into like you
07:14
know my political views on whether
07:17
abortion is whatever but I do want to
07:19
say that aborting me was an option and a
07:23
very convenient option that my mom chose
07:26
not to do my entire life I struggle with
07:29
suicide and so I know that there is
07:33
something that I’m supposed to do but
07:36
it’s interesting that my life has become
07:39
a proponent for more life and that
07:41
through just this simple thing like
07:43
YouTube I’m able to like affect this
07:48
type of change that’s today I feel like
07:51
I got hit with this response to my
07:55
direct feeling my direct emotion and how
07:57
was feeling unworthy and like nothing of
08:01
importance and I feel like God reminded
08:04
me with this email from this young man
08:05
on this day this random exchange how
08:09
valuable early this week I posted an
08:12
Instagram stories I was like yo what is
08:14
the value of your favorite creators
08:16
video like one video if they could post
08:19
one video how much do you think they
08:20
should be paid for that one video and I
08:22
got totally different amounts of answers
08:25
you know when you think about the
08:26
lighting and the equipment and the setup
08:28
and teardown and the editing and the
08:29
shooting like you know some people were
08:31
like you know I think 50 bucks other
08:34
people were like a hundred dollars
08:36
some people like 2,000 so we were like
08:37
6,000 and I just can’t really put a
08:41
value on what happens when I get
08:47
messages like these now these are the
08:48
type of messages that rock me to the
08:51
core and
08:53
that I can’t even I can’t really read
08:56
without remembering what it was like to
08:59
be like feeling like I had no purpose
09:02
like I used to feel like my life would
09:05
never get any better and I would never
09:08
be valuable and God is constantly
09:11
reminding me of my value and so if
09:14
you’re struggling with depression out
09:16
there I just want to encourage you it’s
09:19
let you know that I’m here struggling
09:22
too and um you were definitely not alone
09:25
but if you’re creative
09:27
I would like really urgent to create
09:30
because what you create could actually
09:32
save your own life I want to let you
09:36
guys know how much I love you and I
09:37
appreciate you you know belief and
09:40
fatherhood is brought to you by the
09:44
support of our patreon supporters and uh
09:48
we could not do this work without you so
09:51
I appreciate you so many people on
09:55
patreon was you know I posted this on
09:59
patreon which is a site where you can
10:01
support us you know a dollar a month
10:02
gets you in longer videos and all types
10:05
of stuff like that but they were they
10:08
were responding and just kind of like
10:10
praising God for you know the work that
10:12
we’re able to do and it’s crazy that
10:15
even still now I still struggle on my
10:17
value whether it be monetarily or it be
10:22
from filling of a place of worth and so
10:25
I just want you guys I know you’re not
10:27
alone
10:31
yeah thank you guys so much for watching
10:35
protect your life to keep Network
10:36
popping if you’re fortunate enough to be
10:37
doing life with someone else make sure
10:40
you watch this video with them and if
10:41
they’re not close to you right now share
10:43
with them I’m not gonna shot anybody
10:47
else out at the end of this episode but
10:49
usually be shot somebody up Sam sign up
10:52
for our email list and was on Instagram
10:53
and if you want to sign up for a no list
10:55
make sure you hit the link in the
10:57
description alright guys see you next
11:00
time
11:01
[Music]
11:24
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x