My Christmas List

It has been a hellish holiday season. I have stumbled through best as I could. Every year seems worse than the last.

And every year the absolute absurdity of the whole thing becomes more pronounced. It is hard for me to even answer the question “what do you want for Christmas?” This year I finally found something, something that would bring me some pleasure.

I want to see a real impeachment trial in the senate. I want to see that sycophant McConnell live up to his responsibility and let this circus play out. Fire up the calliope and bring on the clowns. Of course, clowns will almost be camouflaged in that theatre.

For right or wrong, better or worse, win or lose I want to see the facts laid out for the world to see. I don’t care what Putin has to say. I want to see the Mueller report dissected and analyzed by legal scholars and political scientists, not Trump’s henchmen.

Most of all I want to see Kamala Harris cross examine Mick Mulvaney, Michael Bolton, and Mike Pompeo. I still go back to the YouTube video of the Barr confirmation hearing and it brings a tear to my eye. Imagine what she could do with the information already available. It would be a drama worthy of an Oscar. I miss Harris as a candidate, but I love her as a senator, and I am terrified of her as a prosecutor.

So, Virginia, if there is a Santa Claus, as I’ve always believed, bring me the show. Bring on the whole, messy spectacle. C’mon Santa, that isn’t asking too much. You can rock the world this Christmas.

Or I will take it for Valentine’s Day. I’m a patient man.

