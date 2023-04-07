Men who identify as “Nice Guys” don’t have to live with their desires at arm’s length. If you’re stuck in Nice Guy patterns, there is hope! In fact, Nice Guys are my favorite, because they have an incredible foundation of care and love. When balanced with sensuality and presence, it is the perfect recipe for personal fulfillment and attracting great women.

Most men who come to me identify as a “Nice Guy,” in some way or another. While the term has been used for a long time, it was popularized by Dr. Robert Glover and his book: No More Mr. Nice Guy. The book hit a nerve with men and has supported many men to become conscious of parts of themselves they abandoned, or never developed, as they attempted to be likable or lovable!

I actually LOVE Nice Guys. While I know it isn’t always easy to be a nice guy, and they don’t always get what they want, I adore their huge hearts, deep care, ability to be impacted, and desire to have a positive impact on women and people. My specialty is in supporting men who care for and respect women to open up their sensuality and sexuality. In doing so, my clients have become a woman’s dream or, as some have been called, a unicorn, because they combine their love and generosity with an ability to create spark and attraction.

In today’s Man Alive podcast I spoke with Faisal Khokar, a Dating Coach and Nice Guy Recovery Specialist. He is on a mission to help men to become more confident and charismatic, and to understand modern masculinity with women, and in dating and life. Faisal trained with and works closely with Dr. Glover.

In our playful and powerful conversation we discussed:

The difference between strong and weak thoughts

The importance of filling your own bucket

How to live purposefully, audaciously and honorably

What to do with your dark side (s)

(s) What the masculine can provide the feminine

On Faisal’s website he writes about attracting beautiful women without the sleaze! Thank God. I know you do not need sleaze, lines, or games to attract, or keep, an amazing woman.

And if you are a Nice Guy who has struggled, take heart. We’ve got your back and know how you can keep your heart and sensitivity, while also feeling as confident and strong as you want to!

—

After a crushing divorce, Faisal Khokhar, former tech geek turned International Dating Coach and ‘Nice-Guy’ Recovery Specialist helps men become irresistibly charismatic and date beautiful women without crippling anxiety.

Faisal came from a broken home that led him to suffer from insecurities and people-pleasing behaviours; later he was diagnosed with the “nice-guy-syndrome.”

After recovery with extensive therapy and coaching, he reclaimed his masculinity and awakened his charisma, allowing him to date super-attractive women, create healthy relationships and live on his terms. He is still a work in progress.

With over 7 years of experience coaching and public speaking worldwide, Faisal created the revolutionary “Masculine Charisma” Blueprint, where men can quickly elevate their charisma to create captivating dates that lead to meaningful relationships with their dream women while earning them deep respect.

He also assists Dr. Robert Glover, author of “No More Mr Nice Guy” on many projects to help men become better men.

As a father of two boys, Faisal is passionate about cycling, travelling, psychology, poker and fast cars.

—

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com