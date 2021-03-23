Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Old Gays Read Thirst Comments [Video]

Old Gays Read Thirst Comments [Video]

"Drink up babies, drink up... til your cup is full."

by Leave a Comment

 

By Into More

.

.

“Drink up babies, drink up… til your cup is full.”

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
– [Producer] What are your thoughts on thirst?
00:01
– It’s important to stay hydrated.
00:05
– Is thirst a group?
00:06
– [Producer] Expressing sexual desire for someone.
00:08
– Oh.
00:09
– That’s different.
00:11
– You actually salivate.
00:13
– [Producer] Have you ever been thirsty before?
00:15
– Oh yes.
00:16
– I’m always thirsty.
00:17
– You slut.
00:18
– [Producer] I’m going to show you thirst comments
00:20
from your videos and get your reactions to them.
00:22
(laughing in unison)
00:23
– We’re ready!
00:24
– [Producer] Great, let’s get started.
00:25
– Give us the water.
00:30
– Oh my gosh, Billy, please breed me!
00:33
– Heller.
00:34
– Bill, marry me now.
00:36
– Give me the ring first.
00:38
– Bill Lyons is such a sugar daddy.
00:40
Psh, they don’t know you, do they?
00:41
– If they knew me,
00:42
they’d know I’d have to borrow the money
00:44
to be a sugar daddy.
00:45
– From them.
00:46
– I just wanna squish Bill’s cheeks!
00:48
– Which ones?
00:49
– Bill has massive power bottom energy.
00:54
– Wow. Nice compliment.
00:56
– You’re a power bottom?
00:57
– I don’t talk out of bed.
00:59
– Bill’s package is poppin’
01:00
– Ooh
01:02
– Thank you, Calvin Klein.
01:03
If I was a guy, I would definitely go for Bill.
01:06
– [Producer] You’re attracting women, Bill!
01:07
– I always have.
01:08
– Hello Bill, my lips are right here! (mimes kissing)
01:13
They’re getting jealous!
01:14
– Boys, here’s my cheeks.
01:16
– Jessay is such a sweetheart I love her!
01:20
– Her?
01:21
– I love her!
01:22
– There’s no WAP down in here.
01:24
– No wet p#*sy?
01:25
– Oh, stop it.
01:27
– Wow! At 65 he’s still a hottie.
01:31
Oh, 65? (laughs) Okay, I’ll take that.
01:35
Black don’t crack!
01:36
– Jessay is very handsome.
01:39
– I’ll second that.
01:40
– And I’ll third that.
01:41
– And he’s the only one of us
01:43
that doesn’t have old cracked skin.
01:47
– Cause I use Lubriderm lotion.
01:49
– I need the black one’s info. I’ll date him, super cute.
01:55
– Write me.
01:56
– The black grandpa can legit get it. He looks so young.
02:02
– It’s starting to sound like Jeopardy.
02:04
What is black daddy?
02:07
– Atta boy.
02:09
– I’ll have Jessay for $100.
02:12
– Cheap.
02:13
– Robert can have me! Haha.
02:15
You don’t know what you’re getting.
02:16
– You don’t know Robert.
02:19
I’ll go to a bathhouse with Robert!
02:21
– And many have, I’m sure.
02:23
– Robert is sooo cute. – Cute.
02:27
– I would never describe Robert as cute.
02:29
– [Producer] How would you describe him, Mick?
02:31
– I’m not going to get into that.
02:35
– I want to take Robert home, light to this world.
02:38
When he’s not being silly.
02:39
– Robert is adorable. Look at his smile at 3:02.
02:47
You look like a big E.T.
02:49
– You a mess!
02:51
– Mick is daddy. You got that, boy.
02:53
– Daddy defined.
02:55
– Yeah I get a lot of daddy.
02:56
– Oh, you have a daddy image.
02:58
Whoooh boy, Mick can kick me and I’d thank him.
03:04
– What, girl?
03:05
– And he’d enjoy it too.
03:07
– I’d be more inclined to slap him.
03:09
– I ain’t gay, but… damn Mick!
03:13
– Thank you baby.
03:14
I would love to be Mick’s sugar daddy.
03:18
– Sugar baby!
03:19
– Oh, sugar baby. Damn.
03:21
– No, you don’t need no sugar baby.
03:23
– I’m looking for a sugar daddy too.
03:25
– We all are.
03:26
– All my cares would be ended. I’d still have to put out.
03:29
Mick makes me thirsty.
03:32
– We know what thirsty is now, don’t we?
03:34
– [Mick] Yes, I know.
03:35
(Jessay clucks like a chicken)
03:36
– Mick, woof!
03:37
– Woof
03:38
– Woof
03:39
– Does that mean he’s a dog?
03:40
– No.
03:41
– Does that look like a dog there?
03:41
– No. Woof.
03:43
– I get a lot of woofs.
03:44
– [Producer] It’s the gay cat call.
03:45
– It sure is.
03:46
– Choke me daddy!
03:49
– I’d love to.
03:49
– Oh, wow!
03:50
Are you top or bottom?
03:52
– Mostly I bottom but I’ll top for a fee.
03:56
– [Jessay] A fee!
03:57
– An insertion fee!
03:59
– Does anybody have Mick’s number?
04:00
I do!
04:01
– We all have Mick’s number!
04:04
– Sucker!
04:05
– And I know where he lives!
04:08
– And my bank account number.
04:11
– And he ain’t no sugar daddy.
04:15
– No, not anymore.
04:18
– Oh my god, Jess and Robert are so damn fine.
04:25
– Robert and Mick, want to be the meat in that sandwich.
04:30
– That’s a lot of baloney, too.
04:33
– Sit back.
04:34
Oh! Y’all just made me pregnant. Sheesh.
04:37
– Now that’s an immaculate conception.
04:40
– Sure was if we did it.
04:41
– Ya still got it guys.
04:44
– We still got it!
04:45
– You’d be surprised!
04:47
– They’re all damn fine.
04:52
– Thank you, pudding.
04:53
– Thank you.
04:53
– Thank you pudding.
04:54
– [Producer] What did you think of this experience?
04:55
– I’m still thirsty.
04:57
– Pig.
04:58
– [Producer] Do you guys feel sexy?
04:59
Do you feel gorgeous? Do you feel dreamy?
05:01
– Oh yeah, but then I felt that way when I got here today.
05:05
– [Producer] What do you have to say
05:06
to all the thirsty people out there watching and commenting?
05:09
– Drink up, babies, drink up till your cup is full.
05:14
– [Mick] Make a comment and I’ll send you my email.
05:17
In fact I think my email is listed.
05:19
– [Robert] On every bathroom wall.
05:21
– [Mick] I had to get it changed, again.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

