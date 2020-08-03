On Donald John Trump: A Reflection

Until Donald John Trump, even the most self-serving of presidents of the United States, at the very least, partially had the interests of the people in mind. The current resident of the Oval Office, to the contrary, considers only what is best for him in his motives, words, and actions.

Other presidents, when swearing “to faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United State,” have attempted, at least occasionally, to live up to their oath of office.

Mr. Trump from the very day he stood on the balcony of the Capitol Building in Washington, DC facing the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court while raising his right hand and placing his left hand on the Bible had no intention of keeping that oath to the Constitution or to the people. Instead, in his inaugural speech addressing a half empty gallery of spectators foretold the “carnage” he would unleash upon his suspicious and anxious nation.

This president’s first campaign slogan “Make America Great Again,” in fact, was code for “Make Donald John Trump Richer and More Powerful Than Ever Before.” His current campaign slogan “Keep America Great” can be seen and heard as “Keep Donald John Trump in Power to Make Him Even Richer.”

His policy implications of “America First,” to this certifiable narcissistic sociopath translates as “Donald John Trump First and Only.”

Whenever it appears that he could not possibly devolve any deeper into the depth of debasement, hatred, self-serving deceit, and vindictive words and actions, he always manages to go ever lower into the seemingly infinitesimal bowels of a malevolent and toxic fog of evil as he tries to bring us down with him.

His seeming lack of voluntary control over what spews from his mouth added to his incontinent Twitter finger dumps forth the stench of toxic hypermasculinity, racism, misogyny, heterosexism, transphobia, ableism, and nativism in gushing streams of hyperbolic invective. In the infamous Nixonian and Reagan traditions, he proclaims he is the so-called “law and order president” while his tyrannical actions spark disorder and injury.

Too many good souls have not survived this presidency due to his lack of interest, concern and empathy, obstinacy, obstructionism, incompetence, and inability to concentrate on anything longer than a millisecond. Donald John Trump has committed genocide by omission and by commission.

