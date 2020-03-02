Pause Fest 2019: New Hope

By Vimeo

’A New Hope’ is a challenging metaphor for everyone affected by the tech age that still considers some developments today as normal in our culture, traditions and society. We are not programmed well enough to foresee what the exponential technology can do to our society. How much are we going to pay for all bad decisions that we are making today? ‘A New Hope’ digs deep into our worst nightmares and what could happen if we loose control over those exponential tech advances. This video depicts how popularity mixed with power can easily transform our society into unpleasant and dangerous place. We have a high hope that our collective consciousness will drive us to a much brighter, safer, happier, inclusive and prosperous place.

Credits:

Directed by Loop

Creative Directors: Alex Mikhaylov, Max Chelyadnikov

Art Director: Alex Mikhaylov

CG Supervisor: Max Chelyadnikov

Concept Artists: Daniel Hahn, Dmitriy Rabochiy, Evgeniy Kashin, Evgeny Park, Heavy Unit, Daniel Solovev, Dmitry Tsmokh, Maxim Romantsov

Modelling, Texturing Artists: E.D. Satan, Dmitriy Paukov, Valentine Sorokin, Roman Senko, Filipp Gorbachev, Pavel Burylov, Valerii Sendetskyi

Animators: Dmitriy Paukov, Sergey Nezhentsev, Artemy Perevertin

Rendering Artists: Max Chelyadnikov, Filipp Gorbachev

2D Artists: Denis Khramov, Eugene Pylinsky

Compositing: Max Chelyadnikov

Soundtrack: Zelig Sound

