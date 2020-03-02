Get Daily Email
Pause Fest 2019: New Hope

Pause Fest 2019: New Hope

This video depicts how popularity mixed with power can easily transform our society into unpleasant and dangerous place.

by

 

By Vimeo

.

Pause Fest 2019 | A New Hope from Loop on Vimeo.

.

’A New Hope’ is a challenging metaphor for everyone affected by the tech age that still considers some developments today as normal in our culture, traditions and society. We are not programmed well enough to foresee what the exponential technology can do to our society. How much are we going to pay for all bad decisions that we are making today? ‘A New Hope’ digs deep into our worst nightmares and what could happen if we loose control over those exponential tech advances. This video depicts how popularity mixed with power can easily transform our society into unpleasant and dangerous place. We have a high hope that our collective consciousness will drive us to a much brighter, safer, happier, inclusive and prosperous place.

Credits:

Directed by Loop

Creative Directors: Alex Mikhaylov, Max Chelyadnikov
Art Director: Alex Mikhaylov
CG Supervisor: Max Chelyadnikov
Concept Artists: Daniel Hahn, Dmitriy Rabochiy, Evgeniy Kashin, Evgeny Park, Heavy Unit, Daniel Solovev, Dmitry Tsmokh, Maxim Romantsov
Modelling, Texturing Artists: E.D. Satan, Dmitriy Paukov, Valentine Sorokin, Roman Senko, Filipp Gorbachev, Pavel Burylov, Valerii Sendetskyi
Animators: Dmitriy Paukov, Sergey Nezhentsev, Artemy Perevertin
Rendering Artists: Max Chelyadnikov, Filipp Gorbachev
2D Artists: Denis Khramov, Eugene Pylinsky
Compositing: Max Chelyadnikov

Soundtrack: Zelig Sound

 

This post was previously published on Vimeo.com.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

